The Groundlings School Announces 5th Annual Open House

Back by popular demand, The Groundlings are proud to present their 5th Annual Open House - the perfect chance for potential new students to see firsthand what The Groundlings School is all about and enjoy a day of fun, food and community!

This year's $10.00 improv classes will run at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. with fun themes such as "Beginner's Party," "Character 101," "Finding Your POV," and more. Attendees are invited to take as many classes as they wish! Classes will be taught by Groundlings instructors, including Navaris Darson, Julian Gant, Phyllis Katz and Guy Stevenson.

At 1:00 p.m., the "recess" festivities will take place in the School parking lot where attendees can expect free beverages and beer from Ninkasi (21+), food trucks, giveaways, music and more!

Later in the afternoon, attendees will have a chance to catch free shows at 2:00 p.m. ("Groundlings Student Show"), 3:00 p.m. ("Diversity Jam") and 4:00 p.m. ("Sunday Company Improv"). Seating for shows is available on a first-come, first served basis.

Shows are free and open to the public. Improv classes are $10.00. Registration for classes will open on Monday, January 27th at groundlings.com/openhouse





