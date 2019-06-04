The Frank Darabont Collection Is Going Up For Auction

Profiles in History is proud to announce treasures from the collection of legendary Writer, Director, Producer, Frank Darabont, are going up for auction on July 11th in Los Angeles. Items include comic and illustration art, movie posters, props, costumes and more from some of the most iconic films and TV shows ever made. Highlights are below.

The Walking Dead "Patient Zero" zombie bust by Greg Nictoero. This was the first Zombie makeup FX artist, producer, and director Greg Nicotero created for the The Walking Dead, which series creator Frank Darabont used to pitch the show to TV networks. It's pictured left and estimated to sell for $6,000 - $8,000.

Bernie Wrightson original cover art for The House of Mystery #214. Estimated to sell for $20,000 - $30,000.

A Bernie Wrightson original painting titled, "Council to a Minion." In 1976, at the height of his artistic powers, Wrightson created this painstakingly detailed painting, perhaps his greatest, filled with dread, nuance, atmosphere, and humor. It's pictured right and estimated to sell for $100,000 - $150,000.

A rare, vintage, Italian poster for Frankenstein (1931), director James Whale's adaptation of the Mary Shelley novel, which catapulted the career of Boris Karloff as the most recognizable monster in cinema history. Estimated to sell for $20,000 - $30,000.

A Raiders of the Lost Ark 3-sheet movie poster signed and inscribed by Steven Spielberg to Frank Darabont. Spielberg writes, "Frank, You make movies with the same passion you revere them. Steven Spielberg". Estimated to sell for $3,000 - $5,000.

A full-scale iconic "Lawgiver" statue from Planet of the Apes. This 8-foot-tall statue was created from molds of the actual original screen used figure by the Academy Award- winning special effects company KNB EFX GROUP. Estimated to sell for $8,000 - $12,000.



The Walking Dead "Bicycle Girl" zombie bust by Greg Nicotero. A limited edition bust of the first Zombie that Rick Grimes sees when he wakes from his coma in the series premiere of The Walking Dead, written and directed by Frank Darabont. A bust from this edition is in the Smithsonian Museum. It's pictured left and estimated to sell for $3,000 - $5,000.

A Bram Stoker excessively rare signed First Edition, Eighth Printing of Dracula. An early presentation copy of Stoker's groundbreaking vampire novel signed by the author. Estimated to sell for $4,000 - $6,000.

Ray Harryhausen signed bronze skeleton maquette from Jason and the Argonauts. This limited edition bronze recreates Harryhausen's original stop motion figure from the fantasy classic. Estimated to sell for $2,000 - $3,000.

John Alvin original poster artwork for "Sand Pirates of the Sahara" from The Majestic. Classic Hollywood-inspired artwork by famed movie poster artist John Alvin (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Blade Runner, Gremlins). Commissioned by Frank Darabont for use in the film starring Jim Carrey, set in the 1950s. Estimated to sell for $4,000 - $6,000.

A Bernie Wrightson original Frankenstein illustration published in The Lost Frankenstein Pages. A definitive work, containing all the elements of the story: the doctor, the monster, and the lab. Without a doubt, the finest Wrightson published Frankenstein plate to be offered at auction. It's pictured right and estimated to sell for $100,000 - $150,000.

Rare, vintage, large French poster for the film noir classic The Maltese Falcon, estimated to sell for $6,000 - $8,000.





