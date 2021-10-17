The Found Theatre in Long Beach to Have Garage Sale Just in Time for Halloween

The Found Theatre is stuffed to the rafters with costumes, props, and more. Join them as they clear out some stuff, raise a little money after a tough two years, and score a fun Halloween costume or vintage garment in the process. The Found Theatre fundraising garage sale will take place Saturday and Sunday, October 23 and 24, 8 am to about 3 pm. The theatre is located at 599 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802. Two hours of free parking will be available in the CityPlace garage or metered street parking will also be available.

According to their website, the Found Theatre was established in Long Beach in 1974 to provide the community with low-cost, intimate, quality, alternative theatre, and to provide actors, directors, and technicians with a home where they could refine their craft, experiment, learn from each other, and grow as artists. The company which evolved now includes people from a broad range of backgrounds, who share a desire to bring a social conscience, a sense of humor, and a high standard of professional quality to their work at the Found. For 29 years, the alternative/experimental Found Theatre has been producing original works and skewed classics with a flair for the hilarious, a zinging social conscience, and a constantly changing mixture of multi-media, slapstick, over-the-top eloquence, flying props, and much more. The Found takes its cue from the outer limits of the imagination.

Photo credit: The Found Theatre website