The Ebell Of Los Angeles To Host Malala Yousafzai, Artists, Comedians, And Cultural Leaders In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ebell of Los Angeles will present a vibrant slate of events this November featuring voices from across the worlds of art, activism, literature, and comedy. Headlining the month’s programming is Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel laureate and internationally acclaimed education activist, who will appear at the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre as part of her Finding My Way book tour on Thursday, November 13.

The Ebell’s November lineup reflects the organization’s ongoing mission to inspire women and build community through arts, culture, and education. Highlights include a lecture on the radical creativity of artist Corita Kent, a conversation with journalists Brittny Mejia and Memo Torres, a Coffee Talk in partnership with Holocaust Museum LA, stand-up comedy from Phil Hanley, and a live performance by the global K-pop group ARTMS.

Founded in 1894, the Ebell has long been a hub for dialogue and performance, with its historic Wilshire campus—home to the nation’s oldest women-built and -powered theater—providing an enduring platform for artists and changemakers.

NOVEMBER 2025 EVENTS

Distinguished Voices: Discover the Bold Voice of Corita Kent

Monday, November 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets: $60 public / $48 members

Presented by Ebell Board Member Nellie Scott, Executive Director of the Corita Art Center, this event examines the groundbreaking work of artist, educator, and activist Corita Kent. The program delves into Kent’s Heroes and Sheroes series (1968–69) and her enduring influence on art and social change.

Writers Bloc: Brittny Mejia and Memo Torres

Tuesday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $28.52 via Writers Bloc

Presented in partnership with Writers Bloc, this program brings together LA Times reporter and Pulitzer Prize finalist Brittny Mejia and LA Taco’s Memo Torres for a conversation on the human stories behind Los Angeles immigration enforcement, reporting ethics, and community resilience.

Malala Yousafzai: Finding My Way Book Tour

Thursday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m., Wilshire Ebell Theatre

In her new memoir Finding My Way (Atria Books), Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai reflects on her path from student to activist and the lessons learned along the way. The evening will feature an intimate discussion of her experiences as an advocate for girls’ education and her journey toward self-discovery. Tickets are available via an external presenter; see the event page for details.

Phil Hanley: Spellbound

Friday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m., Wilshire Ebell Theatre

Canadian comedian Phil Hanley presents an evening of stand-up inspired by his memoir Spellbound: My Life as a Dyslexic. Known for appearances on The Tonight Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers, Hanley combines humor and personal storytelling to promote dyslexia awareness and neurodiversity.

Coffee Talk: Holocaust Museum – The Work of Remembering

Sunday, November 16 at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets: $20

A powerful conversation on cultural memory and survival featuring Dr. Sarah Bunin Benor, Sarah Podemski (Anishinaabe/Ashkenazi), and Virginia Carmelo (Tongva/Kumeyaay). The panel will explore how language, story, and artistic expression serve as tools of remembrance and resilience in communities affected by genocide.

ARTMS: Grand Club Icarus World Tour

Wednesday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m., Wilshire Ebell Theatre

South Korean girl group ARTMS brings their Grand Club Icarus World Tour to Los Angeles in support of their 2025 mini album Club Icarus. Known for their cinematic visuals and expansive storytelling, the group—formed by five former members of LOONA—continues to push boundaries between music and art. Tickets are available via an external presenter.

ABOUT THE EBELL OF LOS ANGELES

Founded in 1894, The Ebell of Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing women’s education and leadership through arts, culture, and civic engagement. Its historic Wilshire campus includes the Wilshire Ebell Theatre and the Ebell Clubhouse, hosting more than 300 events annually and fostering community through performance, dialogue, and creativity.

For more information, visit ebellofla.org.