The Colony Theatre Launches Mobile App And Membership Program To Boost Community Access

The Colony Theatre in Burbank has announced the launch of its brand-new mobile app, now available on the App Store and Google Play, alongside the introduction of an Annual Membership Program designed to increase access, deepen audience engagement, and offer exclusive perks to loyal patrons.

The Colony Theatre App allows users to browse upcoming performances, plan visits, receive app-only promotions, and view behind-the-scenes content. With a goal of fostering a deeper connection with its patrons, the theatre is also unveiling the Classic Membership, a $150/year program packed with benefits. Burbank residents receive a special $50 discount on the annual fee when they sign up through the app.

“Our new app is more than just a ticketing tool,” said Producing Artistic Director Heather Provost. “It’s a direct connection to the heart of our theatre’s community as we continue to evolve as an organization by embracing technology and expanding access. This new membership program doesn’t just invite audiences to attend our shows, but also to become a valued member of the Colony family.”

The Classic Membership includes a complimentary Colony Theatre swag bag, recognition in theatre programs, access to members-only events, pre-sale ticket access to Colony productions, exclusive discounts on tickets and concessions, local business partner perks, a free ticket to Scripts & Sips events, and access to a loyalty rewards program.

The app is free to download on iOS and Android devices. Learn more or sign up at www.colonytheatre.org.