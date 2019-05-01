The Actors Gym And Whitefire Theatre Present WORKING 2020

WORKING 2020, presented by The Actors Gym, in association with the Whitefire Theatre, was created and written by Academy Award winner Bobby Moresco (Crash, Million Dollar Baby), and members of the Actors Gym, produced by Bryan Rasmussen, Bobby Moresco, and Steven Christopher Parker. Working 2020 explores what work means to different people in different circumstances in the U.S. today, adding new characters, and this time focusing on the sadly relevant slide from middle to working class.

The cast features the talents of Tom Bower, Tonya Cornelisse, Anne DeSalvo. Elizabeth Grullon, Michael Pare, Thomas Polanski, Goya Robles, Pauline Schantzer, Allan Steele, Joseph Lyle Taylor, and Maureen Teefy.

Dan Lauria has appeared as a guest star in over seventy TV episodic programs and more than twenty Movies of the Week plus a score of motion picture credits. Dan is a very familiar face to the off-off, off and regional theatre scene having performed, written or directed over 50 professional stage productions. In 2010/11 Dan was seen on Broadway as the legendary coach Vince Lombardi in the long running production of LOMBARDI, with the beautiful and talented Judith Light directed by Thomas Kail of Hamilton fame. Dan returned to Broadway in the 2013 & the 2014 productions of the Tony nominated; A CHRISTMAS STORY: The Musical, directed by John Rando. However, Dan is most recognized as the Dad on the highly acclaimed Emmy winning, ABC TV show, THE WONDER YEARS.

Dan and dear friend, Wendie Malick, have performed the play THE GUYS (about our first responders) for numerous theatre and fire departments, around the country. Wendie and Dan also perform LOVE LETTERS as a fundraiser for regional theatres, for the development of new plays. Dan was recently on the TBS TV show, SULLIVAN & SON, for three seasons. He also played manager Al Loungo on PITCH about the first woman pitcher in Major League Baseball and has recently joined the family on THIS IS US both shows written by DAN FOGELMAN. Two years ago, Dan Lauria wrote and starred in the Off-Broadway production of DINNER WITH THE BOYS produced by the one and only Pat Addis and the NJ Rep.

WORKING 2020 plays now through May 10. Fridays at 8:00 pm. Ages 16+. General Admission Tickets: $25. For tickets and information please visit www.whitefiretheatre.com or call 818-687-8559. The Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Blvd., in Sherman Oaks California 91423.





