The Actors' Gang Will Perform ARREST THE CLOWNS - Insolent Until Proven Guilty

The Actors' Gang has announced Arrest the Clowns -- Insolent Until Proven Guilty, which had a development production this past spring, for eight performances only from October 30th to November 15th. Arrest the Clowns is directed by Chas Harvey and written by Harvey, Megan Stogner, Willa Fossum, and Cihan Sahin. The show will be performed by Chas Harvey, Megan Stogner, Willa Fossum, Cihan Sahin, and Zoe Molina.

The action is as follows: According to our intelligence sources, an underground criminal organization of anarchist clowns has conspired to lay siege to the Ivy Substation in Culver City, California, for a strategically coordinated act against human decency. This rebel demonstration will be the perfect opportunity for our agency to intercept their insurgency and ARREST THE CLOWNS.

Chas Harvey (Director, Arrest the Clowns) started at The Actors' Gang in 2016. He most recently directed Arrest the Clowns and performed in the company's productions of Topsy Turvy, Captain Greedy's Carnival, Winter Solstice Holiday Pagan Show, Angels, Devils and Other Things…, Bobo Supreme, and UBU The King. Chairman of the Clown Pit Revolution. Program Lead for the Prison Project. Los Angeles based underground clown MIKE STRIKER. His mother calls him Chas, but his friends call him Daddy.

The Actors' Gang was founded in 1981 by a group of punk rock theater artists looking to create a new style of relevant, entertaining theater in Los Angeles. The Actors' Gang mission is to present new, unconventional, and uncompromising plays and dynamic reinterpretations of the classics, to restore the ancient sense of the stage as a shared sacred space, to introduce theater to children, and help them find their own creative voices, to bring the freedom of self-expression to the incarcerated.



Over the past 40 years, The Actors' Gang has performed for audiences in Los Angeles and worldwide, on five continents and in 40 U.S. States. Our groundbreaking Prison Project is currently in fifteen California prisons, serving incarcerated women, men, and children with rehabilitation programs that significantly reduce recidivism. Each year, thousands of children in Los Angeles public schools discover confidence and creativity with our Education Department through in-school immersion and after-school programs and by participating in classes that encourage acceptance, respect, and team building in fun and impactful ways.

