Teen Grammy Nominee Set To Perform At Irvine Barclay Theatre

Three-time Grammy nominee Joey Alexander will perform with the Joey Alexander Trio at Irvine Barclay Theatre on Friday, September 20 at 8pm.

An extraordinary and uniquely gifted pianist from Bali, Joey Alexander is setting the jazz world on fire. Only 16 years old, this jazz sensation has already been nominated for three Grammys. His recording debut of My Favorite Things received a 2016 Grammy nomination for Best Instrumental Jazz Album and showcased his improvisational brilliance and talents as an arranger, composer and bandleader.

Alexander brings a delicate, profound and soulful touch to his own interpretation. With the release of his third album, Eclipse, he has created an even more personal and powerful statement of his musical and artistic vision.

Ticket prices are $45, $55, $65 and $110. The Irvine Barclay Theatre is located 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, adjacent to UC Irvine. For tickets and more information, visit www.thebarclay.org or call (949) 854-4646.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You