THE TRANS DIARIES 2023 Come to the City of West Hollywood City Council Chambers

2023 marks the fourth consecutive record-breaking year for anti-trans legislation in the United States — 583 bills in 49 states that seek to block trans people from receiving basic healthcare, education, legal recognition, and the right to publicly exist. There are also 36 national anti-trans bills. Nineteen transgender people have been killed in the United States so far this year.



With a commitment to center transgender and intersex voices, especially from the BIPOC community, the City of West Hollywood is co-sponsoring The Trans Diaries 2023, produced by the National Organization for Women Hollywood Chapter on Saturday November 11, and Sunday, November 12, at 7:30pm, in the City of West Hollywood City Council Chambers at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard, in West Hollywood. The performances are free and open to the public, but RSVP is required. For reservations, go to transdiaries2023.eventbrite.com.



The writers and performers returning to the stage following the 2022 sold-out run are Lindsey Deaton and Lee Te. They will be joined by newcomers Seth Gomez, Theo Tiedemann, and Kyler O’Neal.



Said Lindsey Deaton, Vice Chair, City of West Hollywood Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission and Creator and Artistic Director of The Trans Diaries, “Amidst the societal challenges of waking up transgender, our trans community is being faced daily with legislated hate, discrimination, and forced extinction. Despite this, trans folx experience daily gender euphoria and trans joy. There are so many unique things that we get to see, feel, and share as trans people. We are blessed and special in so many ways. We also know we have families of choice and allies who love, affirm, and celebrate us and our humanity. This year's production explores gratitude for our allies and their allyship, shares and celebrates our trans joy, and shares the uniqueness that makes trans people so magical.”



The City of West Hollywood has been a national leader in protecting the most marginalized members of the LGBTQ community and transgender youth and adults by providing innovative and compassionate policies to support and protect them, including programs for homeless trans people, gender neutral public bathrooms, and space for trans led organizations.

Select Region Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Michigan Edmonton Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Louisville Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans New Zealand Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Dakota South Africa South Bend South Carolina St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa/St. Petersburg Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita