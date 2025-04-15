THE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN Will Host Special Free Performance This Month

This spring, laughter takes center stage as The Secret Comedy of Women brings its wildly popular and heartfelt celebration of womanhood to The Colony Theatre in Burbank from April 24 through May 18. With over a quarter million audience members across the country laughing along, this smart, funny, and deeply personal show is more than just a comedy — it's a love letter to the female experience.



Considering the recent challenges faced by so many in Southern California, the producers of The Secret Comedy of Women are offering a free performance on Friday, April 25, at 8pm, for first responders and those affected by the January wildfires. The evening is intended as a gift of laughter, community, and healing.



“We know how powerful it is to laugh together, especially when life feels uncertain or heavy,” said Barbara Gehring, co-author and performer. “This show was born from our own stories, struggles, and joy as women, and we want to share that joy with everyone who needs it right now.”



“Sometimes the best thing we can do is open the doors, fill hearts, and lift spirits,” added Linda Klein, co-author and performer. “We don't just want to perform — we want to connect with the community.”



The Secret Comedy of Women uses sketch comedy, improvisation, music, dance and truth-telling to explore everything from boys and bras to pantyhose and menopause highlighting the universal humor of growing up female. It's clever, nostalgic, and unforgettably real.



Producer Philip Roger Roy echoes the spirit behind the free performance. “We believe laughter is essential, especially in hard times. This is our small way of saying ‘We see you, and you're not alone.' Whether you come to laugh, cry, or just breathe for a couple of hours, we welcome you.”