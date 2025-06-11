THE JOURNEY OF A LEGENDARY LANDSCAPE PAINTING Debuts North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Presented by the China Oriental Performing Arts Group, the acclaimed dance drama The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting will set out on a North American tour this summer. From July 17 to August 10, 2025, the iconic production will grace the stages of Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Houston, offering audiences an unforgettable experience with the spirit of classical Chinese art.

Inspired by A Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains, the Northern Song Dynasty's monumental landscape scroll and unparalleled treasure of the Palace Museum, the piece has been rarely exhibited and never permitted abroad. Finally, this dynamic production brings a national masterpiece to life. Rendered in vivid blue-green mineral pigments and created by the prodigious 18-year-old artist, Wang Ximeng, the original scroll remains an emblem of classical Chinese aesthetics and artistic transcendence.

Through a lyrical, time-traversing narrative, the drama follows a modern cultural historian who journeys back nine centuries to meet the young artist. Together, they illuminate the creative odyssey behind the painting. Structured in seven poetic chapters-Unfolding the Scroll, Inquiring into Seals, Chanting Silk, Seeking Stones, Practicing Brushwork, Preparing Ink, and Merging with the Painting-the performance becomes a profound meditation on the devotion, ingenuity, and artistic legacy of ancient creators. It is, above all, a reverent homage to the universal spirit of craftsmanship, artistry and cultural continuity.

Lauded as a "pinnacle of Chinese aesthetics," The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting premiered in 2021 at Beijing's National Centre for the Performing Arts and rose to international prominence following its captivating "Green Waist" performance during the 2022 Spring Festival Gala. In fewer than four years, it has garnered over 700 sold-out performances, celebrated for its exquisite synthesis of stagecraft-costume design, scenic composition, hairstyling, musicality, and choreography-all meticulously attuned to traditional Chinese artistic sensibilities.

Rooted in the refined culture of the Song Dynasty-often regarded as the "Eastern Renaissance"-the production evokes an era where humanism, artistic elegance, and intellectual exploration flourished. More than a visual spectacle, the drama presents a living philosophy: a vision of harmony between humanity and nature, simplicity and sophistication, daily life and poetic imagination. These themes, eternal and borderless, continue to resonate with contemporary audiences across the globe.

Embedded in the dance drama is the ancient Chinese philosophy of "harmony between man and nature"-a worldview that resonates globally. In today's fast-paced world of technology and information, humanity wears unstoppable dancing shoes. Eastern and Western artists alike call for a return to inner reflection, nature, artistic devotion, and the value of ordinary lives. While politicians compete, artists communicate. Dreams know no barriers, and no one can tax the value of beauty. The true splendor lies not in the landscape but in the people and their timeless longing for a tranquil azure-green homeland. This is the deeper vision behind The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting. (By: Richard Ren)

Tour Schedule:

Vancouver - Queen Elizabeth Theatre | July 17-18

Seattle - McCaw Hall | July 25-26

Los Angeles - Dolby Theatre | August 1-2

Houston - Sarofim Hall at the Hobby Center | August 9-10

