THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Opens August 20 at Fremont Centre Theatre

Oscar Wilde's classic comedy The Importance of Being Earnest, has been announced at Fremont Centre Theatre. Written by Oscar Wilde. Directed by Jack J. Bennett. Produced by Gloria Bennett for Young Stars Theatre.

The Importance of Being Earnest is the most popular of the comedies written by Oscar Wilde (1854-1900). Set in London and in Shropshire, England, it involves the doings of two best friends, Jack and Algy (Algernon). Jack lives in the country, protective of his young ward, the "excessively pretty" heiress Cecily Cardew. But he likes to get away to London and the attractions of the city, so he has invented a rascally brother in London named Ernest to whom he must occasionally attend, necessitating his periodic departure from the country. The biggest draw in London for Jack is Algy's cousin, the beautiful Gwendolen Fairfax.

Algy, meanwhile, goes to Shropshire posing as Ernest in an attempt to woo Cecily. As Shakespeare said, "Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive."

It also turns out that both women are attracted to men with the name of Ernest, so naturally both fellows make arrangements to have themselves re-christened.

In the course of things, the deceptions of Jack and Algy will be found out. Can their lady loves possibly forgive them?

It ultimately turns out that Jack and Algy share more in common than they could possibly have imagined, and that they have destinies that neither could have suspected.

The Importance of Being Earnest has been celebrated on several counts: for its satirical dissection of English mores, hypocrisy, and class snobbery; for its crisp, witty banter that snaps and crackles, influencing the best of 20th Century film comedies to come. But Wilde believed that more than anything else, a comedy should be funny, and this play delivers.

The cast includes (in alphabetical order) Tamarah Ashton, John Farley, Georgan George, Christopher Girt, Austin Hall, Veronica Koutsky, Adam Langsam, Jeffrey Santos and Roza Zemla.

Learn more and get tickets at http://youngstarstheatre.org/tickets.