THE BRAILLE LEGACY Musical Announces All-Blind Cast

a??

"The Braille Legacy" is the story of a great mind, Louis Braille, the blind young man who wanted the same chance in life as those who see. From an original French book and lyrics by Sébastien Lancrenon and music by Jean-Baptiste Saudray, translated by Ranjit Bolt, the show is directed by co-founder and Artistic Director, Greg Shane, with musical direction from Laurie Grant and executive produced by Martine Melloul.



It is the story of - "the People of the Night"' - and their fight for independence. In recounting his life and legacy, the story begins during Louis' education at the Paris Royal Institute for Blind Youth, when we realize that his education is a real challenge, even within the specialized school. It's a story about a fight for liberty, the right to learn, and for the blind to be seen as equals. Louis' struggles lead his people to the gates of literacy, and so, of knowledge and culture. It is their journey "into the light."



The show premiered in London at the Charing Cross Theatre. After learning about Theatre by the Blind, the nation's only blind theatre company, Martine Melloul, the producer of "The Braille Legacy," sought out Artistic Director Greg Shane about the possibility of producing the musical here in America, this time, with all blind actors.



"The Braille Legacy will help people understand that being blind is not an impediment to living a full meaningful life. Access to education, training and programs coupled with more advanced social acceptance can do better to shape the experiences of those with impaired vision," explains ArtsUP! LA co-founder and Executive Director, Bryan Caldwell. "We are thrilled that 'The Braille Legacy' will be our first production to return to The Blue Door after two years of virtual performances!"

Performances are at The Miracle Theatre March 5, 2022 and The Blue Door March 10 - 13, 2022.

Single tickets are priced at $25 and available online or at the box office. Discounts are available for students, military, and people with disabilities: https://www.artsupla.org/braillelegacy.htm