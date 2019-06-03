THE BIRDS Comes To The 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Jun. 3, 2019  

THE BIRDS Comes To The 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival

The Sacred Fools Theater Company is delighted to announce its three shows at this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival. Along with managing the Broadwater Theater Complex as a host venue for this Festival, the company is contributing three unique World Premieres that couldn't be more different, yet couldn't be less (Sacred) Foolish.

In order of opening, the three shows are: Aristophanes' The Birds, adapted by Sabrina Lloyd and the Ensemble, directed by Sabrina Lloyd; Jordan Maverick, History Teacher by Ryan Gowland, directed by JJ Mayes and Come Back! by Tony Foster, directed by Marisa O'Brien.

When the world has gone to the birds, the cuckoo is king. Two shiftless con men scheme to exploit the power of the birds by encouraging them to build a fortress in the sky, from where they can lord over mankind and Gods alike. >From a bird's eye (and bird-brained) view, we watch as absolute power corrupts absolutely.

This World Premiere adaptation by Sabrina Lloyd and the Ensemble is produced for Sacred Fools by Brian W. Wallis, features puppets by Joyce Hutter, Key Art by Director Sabrina Lloyd and Dramaturgy by Christina Ceisel. The show will take place in the Broadwater Black Box.

The cast of Aristophanes' The Birds features Lemon Baardsen, Corinne Chooey, Travis Snyder-Eaton, Brian Hamilton, Therese Olson, Marc Antonio Pritchett, Safiya Quinley, Susan Stangl and Brenda Varda. https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6125



