TEVYE IN NEW YORK Opens This Week at Dugan's Backyard Playhouse

Performance dates are July 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, August 4, 5, and 6.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Photo 1 Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse Photo 2 Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse
Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 3 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Laguna Beach Introduces Passport To The Arts for 2023 Summer Arts Festivals Photo 4 Laguna Beach Introduces Passport To The Arts for 2023 Summer Arts Festivals

TEVYE IN NEW YORK Opens This Week at Dugan's Backyard Playhouse

Tevye in New York, written and produced by Tom Dugan, and directed by JP Hubbell, will play Dugan's Backyard Playhouse, Woodland Hills, CA. Performance dates are July 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, August 4, 5, 6 (Fri, Sat @ 8:00 PM, Sun @ 7:00 PM). Patrons will be given the exact address after making a reservation.

Admission is a suggested donation $20.00. For reservations email: dbptickets@gmail.com

Based on Sholom Aleichem's beloved characters, immortalized in Fiddler in the Roof, Tevye In New York! follows Tevye the dairyman as he and his daughters make their way through Ellis Island, and into the gritty melting pot of the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Hear how family ties are strained over women's rights, and the terrible Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire. Enjoy Tevye's humorous take on high tech advances like automobiles, electricity, and the telephone! In the hands of master storyteller Tom Dugan, Tevye In New York! is a magical tale filled with laughter, heartbreak, and joy, as Tevye tries to balance tradition with what it means to be an American Jew.

Please note: This show is not a musical.

Tom Dugan is an acclaimed playwright/actor. His previous plays include Wiesenthal, Cemetery Pub, The Ghosts of Mary Lincoln, Tell Him It's Jackie, Oscar to Oscar and Frederick Douglass- In the Shadow of Slavery. His screen credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Friends, Dave, Naked Gun and Kindergarten Cop. He also has numerous regional theatre credits. He portrays the title character in Tevye in New York!

About the venue:

During the dark days of Covid, Tom Dugan created a 25-seat outdoor theater in his own Woodland Hills backyard called Dugan's Backyard Playhouse where sold out crowds enjoyed three of his newest productions; Tell Him It's Jackie [Kennedy] (LA Scenie Award - Best Actress/ Kait Haire, Best Director /Tom Dugan), The Ghosts of Mary Lincoln, directed by Shelby Sykes ("Spellbinding"- LA Times), and Cemetery Pub ("terrifically entertaining" - Theatre Notes). This July Mr. Dugan's award winning one man play Tevye in New York! ("magical" - LA Times) will be presented Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Don't miss out on the summer fun. Grab your blanket and wine bottle and make your reservation now! dbptickets@gmail.com



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
THE TURN OF THE SCREW to Open at Sierra Madre Playhouse on Friday. Photo
THE TURN OF THE SCREW to Open at Sierra Madre Playhouse on Friday.

The Turn of the Screw, presented by Sierra Madre Playhouse and Michael Mullen, will run from July 14-July 30, 2023. The production opens on Sunday, July 16th.

2
Jacquelyn Landgraf Named New Artistic Director Of The Elysian Theater Photo
Jacquelyn Landgraf Named New Artistic Director Of The Elysian Theater

The Elysian has announced that Jacquelyn Landgraf will join the company as its new Artistic Director.

3
Experience the West Coast Premiere of A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE at 905 Cole Theatre Photo
Experience the West Coast Premiere of A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE at 905 Cole Theatre

Discover the West Coast Premiere of 'A Black and White Cookie' at 905 Cole Theatre. Don't miss out on an entertaining experience that will leave you laughing out loud.

4
THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT is Coming to Long Beach Playhouse This Month Photo
THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT is Coming to Long Beach Playhouse This Month

Immerse yourself in the raw and gripping world of 'The Motherf**ker with the Hat' at Long Beach Playhouse.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Video Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dutch National Ballet: Frida
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Musical Theatre West at Carpenter Performing Arts Center (7/07-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fetch Clay, Make Man
Kirk Douglas Theatre (6/18-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas
Chance Theater (12/01-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Café Tacvba with the LA Phil
Hollywood Bowl (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elgar and Mozart
Hollywood Bowl (8/08-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You