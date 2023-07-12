TEVYE IN NEW YORK Opens This Week at Dugan's Backyard Playhouse

Tevye in New York, written and produced by Tom Dugan, and directed by JP Hubbell, will play Dugan's Backyard Playhouse, Woodland Hills, CA. Performance dates are July 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, August 4, 5, 6 (Fri, Sat @ 8:00 PM, Sun @ 7:00 PM). Patrons will be given the exact address after making a reservation.

Admission is a suggested donation $20.00. For reservations email: dbptickets@gmail.com

Based on Sholom Aleichem's beloved characters, immortalized in Fiddler in the Roof, Tevye In New York! follows Tevye the dairyman as he and his daughters make their way through Ellis Island, and into the gritty melting pot of the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Hear how family ties are strained over women's rights, and the terrible Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire. Enjoy Tevye's humorous take on high tech advances like automobiles, electricity, and the telephone! In the hands of master storyteller Tom Dugan, Tevye In New York! is a magical tale filled with laughter, heartbreak, and joy, as Tevye tries to balance tradition with what it means to be an American Jew.

Please note: This show is not a musical.

Tom Dugan is an acclaimed playwright/actor. His previous plays include Wiesenthal, Cemetery Pub, The Ghosts of Mary Lincoln, Tell Him It's Jackie, Oscar to Oscar and Frederick Douglass- In the Shadow of Slavery. His screen credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Friends, Dave, Naked Gun and Kindergarten Cop. He also has numerous regional theatre credits. He portrays the title character in Tevye in New York!

About the venue:

During the dark days of Covid, Tom Dugan created a 25-seat outdoor theater in his own Woodland Hills backyard called Dugan's Backyard Playhouse where sold out crowds enjoyed three of his newest productions; Tell Him It's Jackie [Kennedy] (LA Scenie Award - Best Actress/ Kait Haire, Best Director /Tom Dugan), The Ghosts of Mary Lincoln, directed by Shelby Sykes ("Spellbinding"- LA Times), and Cemetery Pub ("terrifically entertaining" - Theatre Notes). This July Mr. Dugan's award winning one man play Tevye in New York! ("magical" - LA Times) will be presented Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Don't miss out on the summer fun. Grab your blanket and wine bottle and make your reservation now! dbptickets@gmail.com