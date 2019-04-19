TELENOVELA Returns to Actor's Workout Studio

Apr. 19, 2019  

TELENOVELA Returns to Actor's Workout Studio

Force of Nature will present the return of the hilarious hit comedy "Telenovela."

The story follows the bitter and melodramatic rivalry between the Lajarra and Azucar families, Mexico's biggest wine and tequila makers, and their fight for power. Passion, revenge, betrayal, grapes and tequila are all in a day's work.

"Telenovela" is a colorful, high-octane comedy that affectionately honors the famous melodramatic "novelas" of Spanish TV that will keep you laughing from beginning to end.

Written by Adam Neubauer, with a story by Sebastian Mun?oz, and additional material by Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm; "Telenovela" returns stronger and bigger than ever. Directed by Joe Camareno

Featuring:
Jon Agurcia, Carlos Chavez, Redetha Deason, Anatol Felsen, Lara Fisher, Gloria Galvan, Michael Guthrie, Brett Gustafson, Tom Jones, Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, Meghan Lewis, Sebastian Mun?oz,
Robert J. Watson & Anne Westcott

For more information on TELENOVELA and to purchase tickets, please visit:

https://www.fonproductions.com/telenovela-2019.html



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at Erich Bergen in Concert at Catalina Bar & Grill
  • Photo Flash: First Look at WOMEN BEYOND BORDERS
  • La Mirada Theatre Announces Upcoming Season - GRUMPY OLD MEN and More!
  • El Capitan Theatre Presents Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: ENDGAME
  • THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Sutter Street Theatre
  • Critically Acclaimed Israeli Pianist Inon Barnatan Performs Adventurous Program Of Piano Suites At The Wallis

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup