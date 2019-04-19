TELENOVELA Returns to Actor's Workout Studio

Force of Nature will present the return of the hilarious hit comedy "Telenovela."

The story follows the bitter and melodramatic rivalry between the Lajarra and Azucar families, Mexico's biggest wine and tequila makers, and their fight for power. Passion, revenge, betrayal, grapes and tequila are all in a day's work.

"Telenovela" is a colorful, high-octane comedy that affectionately honors the famous melodramatic "novelas" of Spanish TV that will keep you laughing from beginning to end.

Written by Adam Neubauer, with a story by Sebastian Mun?oz, and additional material by Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm; "Telenovela" returns stronger and bigger than ever. Directed by Joe Camareno

Featuring:

Jon Agurcia, Carlos Chavez, Redetha Deason, Anatol Felsen, Lara Fisher, Gloria Galvan, Michael Guthrie, Brett Gustafson, Tom Jones, Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, Meghan Lewis, Sebastian Mun?oz,

Robert J. Watson & Anne Westcott

For more information on TELENOVELA and to purchase tickets, please visit:

https://www.fonproductions.com/telenovela-2019.html





