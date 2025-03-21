TARANTINO | PULP ROCK Extends Run At Cinevita Through April 6

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, Tarantino | Pulp Rock has been extended through April 6 at CineVita, the world's largest Spiegeltent at Hollywood Park. Starting today, nine additional performances have been added, with shows every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 6:00 PM.

The acclaimed production, which brings Quentin Tarantino's iconic film soundtracks to life in a high-energy, immersive concert experience, also welcomes two new cast members: Tracie Thoms (Death Proof, Rent, Cold Case, 9-1-1, Broadway's Falsettos). Thoms has a special connection to Tarantino | Pulp Rock, as she was part of the very first For The Record production, the original Tarantino show that launched the company's signature immersive theater style, as well as Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed 2007 film Death Proof. Lauren Han (Beef, NCIS: Hawai'i, Lucifer), an exciting new addition, brings her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence to the production.

Tarantino | Pulp Rock also features a dynamic lineup of standout performers from across stage and screen. Cheyenne Isabel Wells, star of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Paramount+, brings charm and vocal power to the production. Tara Lee, known for her roles in Shetland and Eli Roth's The Faceless Lady, adds dramatic edge. Patrick Mulvey, seen on Broadway in Billy Elliot and in the upcoming film Crime 101 opposite Halle Berry, lends his versatility. James Byous, a longtime For The Record performer and Netflix's Westside star, anchors the show with veteran presence. Lord KraVen (Adventures of Aladdin), a soul-fusion artist with music featured on So You Think You Can Dance, brings flair and stage charisma, while Derek Richard Thomas, former frontman of the rock band Vista Kicks, brings raw musicality. Maeva Feitelson (Rumi: The Musical, West End) contributes international star power, alongside Brian McKnight Jr., a prolific singer-songwriter from a legendary musical family with over 100 million streams. Rounding out the ensemble are LJ Benet (Dog with a Blog), Emily Lopez (Carrie: The Musical, Cabaret), and Ian Ward (Gettin' the Band Back Together), each delivering powerhouse performances in this genre-bending live experience.

The debut show, Tarantino | Pulp Rock, celebrates the 30th anniversary of Pulp Fiction and brings Quentin Tarantino's cinematic universe to life in a high-octane 360-degree concert experience. As the first production by For The Record, which pioneered the CinemaSound Live genre, the show intertwines iconic scenes and soundtracks from all nine of Tarantino's films—Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Jackie Brown, Death Proof, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood—reimagined and performed by a live band and cast of exceptional artists. Featuring songs like “Stuck in the Middle with You,” “Bang, Bang, My Baby Shot Me Down,” and “Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon,” this experience blends Tarantino's thrilling music selections with beloved movie moments.

Tickets for the extended run are available now at www.thecinevita.com.

