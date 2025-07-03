Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre 2025 Best of Feury Category Award Winners and Encores Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of the 15th Annual Hollywood Fringe Festival, the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre has announcesd the winners of the 2025 Best of Feury Category Awards. These honors recognize standout productions that demonstrated artistic excellence, creativity, and future development potential during this year's festival.

Separate from the official Hollywood Fringe Community Awards, the Best of Feury Awards aim to elevate emerging artists by offering additional visibility, credibility, and a platform for future creative opportunities.

Several award recipients are returning for Encore Performances in July, offering audiences another chance to experience some of the festival's most celebrated work. These productions will be presented at SFST, 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, in partnership with Combined Artform and ticketed via HITFest.

Tickets available at www.hitfesthollywood.com

2025 Best of Feury Category Award Winners & Encore Performances

Best Comedy – Salon Noir

Encore: July 12 at 9 p.m.

A genre-blending celebration of radical Black joy, following two high school musical standouts from Chicago to Hollywood. Part sketch revue, part lyric play—equal parts The Wiz, In Living Color, and The Color Purple.

Best Musical – Charmin: The Musical

Encore: July 20 at 7 p.m.

During the Great Toilet Paper Shortage, a wife sends her husband on an unforgettable quest.

Best Original Play – Sentience

Encore: July 20 at 8 p.m.

A playwright receives a lifelike AI companion to overcome writer's block, sparking a cerebral showdown exploring creativity, integrity, and identity.

Best Solo Show – The Other Woman

Encore: July 13 at 8:30 p.m.

A comedic memory play unraveling one woman's experience as “the other woman,” challenging societal blame and assumptions in adultery.

Development Award – Actorholics' Anonymous: The Agonies & Artistry of an Aging Ingénue

Encore: July 20 at 4:30 p.m.

Emerald spirals through her addiction to acting, navigating identity, grief, and surreal transformation in a solo performance that blurs reality.

Development Award – Ghost Train

Encore: July 13 at 7 p.m.

Aboard a German night train, two politically divided women move from distrust to understanding, confronting beliefs shaped by history and identity.

Development Award – No Good Drunk

Encore: July 20 at 3 p.m.

Stacie Burrows' Southern Gothic solo concert intertwines music and family history, exposing the generational toll of alcoholism.

Sold Out Award – A Haunting Revue

Encore: July 18 at 9 p.m.

Three chilling tales—Birds of a Feather, The Inheritance of Dracula, La Mano del Mono—interweave legacy, horror, and speculative fiction.

Best Two-Person Show – Dolores

Encore performance date TBD.

Best Variety Show – Blow the Man Down

Encore performance date TBD.

Encore Performances: Additional Honorees

Magic Mic – July 12 at 7 p.m.

Two friends face their future in comedy before their final college show in this risqué, heartfelt dramedy.

Layers of Love – July 18 at 7 p.m.

When romance meets mortality, a young dancer faces heartbreak, trauma, and the price of deep devotion.

All About Jaime – July 19 at 9:30 p.m.

A fierce one-woman show dismantling notes, Instagram thirst, and artistic compromise—Jaime is raw, wild, and unforgettable.

Dead Fat Corpse – July 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Bragg confronts industry objectification and homelessness through dark comedy and unflinching resilience. You pick yourself. Fly.

About Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

Located in Los Angeles' Larchmont District, the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre supports daring, original, and diverse work—offering a space where artists grow, collaborate, and inspire.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC