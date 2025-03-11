Stage Raw to Present its 2025 Stage Raw Awards Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now in its 11th year, Stage Raw will present its 2025 Stage Raw Awards Party on Monday, May 5, 2025 at Sassafras Saloon 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm. The party honors distinguished work on Southern California stages throughout the 2024 calendar year in a brief half-hour ceremony. These awards recipients were selected by the contributors to Stage Raw. The central purpose of the party is to provide an opportunity for members of the theater community, their friends and family to gather, network, dance and to celebrate their many accomplishments. Tickets are $25 and include complimentary food. With thanks to the generosity of onstage411.com, use the promo code stageraw to bypass ticketing fees. There is also a cash bar.

There are also sponsorship opportunities for individuals and companies to support this event. Sponsorships include a variety of promotional opportunities for companies and productions throughout 2025.



Says Stage Raw's founding editor, Steven Leigh Morris, "We're living in times of such turmoil: in the arts, in our communities, and on national and international stages. One of many qualities under siege in an era of retribution and folly is empathy. Among the best purposes of theater is offer empathy through divergent characters, and the emotions and ideas they express. On so many occasions, our local theater has risen to that task and deserves a celebration. We must support our theaters of all shapes and sizes, because empathy, like the theater itself, fosters resistance to the pointless cruelties of our times."

2025 Awards Nominees/Recipients

Lighting Design

Dane Bowman, Htler's Tasters*, Rogue Machine

Donny Jacksonen, Black Cypress Bayou, The Geffen Playhouse

Set Design

Sound Design

Everett Elton Bradman, Black Cypress Bayou, The Geffen Playhouse

Austin Quan, Two Stop, Ensemble Studio Theatre, LA

John Zalewski, The Body's Midnight, Boston Court Performing Arts Center

Video Design

David Murakami, Green Day's American Idiot, The Mark Taper Forum

Austin Quan, Two Stop, Ensemble Studio Theatre, LA

Immersive Environmental Design

dots, Kate, Pasadena Playhouse

Puppet Design

Robert Beuth and Mark Steen, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Moving Arts

Original Music

Ben Decter, It's all Your Fault, Tyler Price!, The Hudson Theatre

Wes Meyers, Tiny Little Town, Theatre Movement Bazaar at the Broadwater

Costume Design

David Reynoso, La Cage Aux Folles, Pasadena Playhouse

Production Design

Ghost Waltz, Latino Theater Company

Happy Fall: A Queer Stunt Spectacular, Rogue Artists Ensemble at Los Angeles LGBT Center

Pascal & Julien, 24th Street Theatre

Tiny Father, The Geffen Playhouse

Void, Trailblazer Productions

Waiting for Godot, The Geffen Playhouse

Choreography

Tina Kronis, Tiny Little Town, Theatre Movement Bazaar

Ashley Wasmand, Htler's Tasters*, Rogue Machine

Music Direction

Direction

Adaptation

Richard Alger and Tina Kronis, Tiny Little Town, Theatre Movement Bazaar at The Broadwater

Robert Beuth, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Moving Arts

Ellen Geer, Wendy's Peter Pan, Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum

Playwriting

Shem Bitterman, The Civil Twilight, Plays with People and The Road Theatre Company

Kristen Adele Calhoun, Black Cypress Bayou, The Geffen Playhouse

Tom Jacobson, Crevasse, Son of Semele Ensemble and The Victory Theatre

Matt Lescher, Demolition, Pacific Resident Theatre

Evan Marshall, The Allstore, Theatre of NOTE

Oliver Mayer, Ghost Waltz, Latino Theater Company

Steve Yockey, Mercury, Road Theatre Company

Solo Performance

Robert Beuth, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Moving Arts

Karen Hall, Delusions and Grandeur, The Broadwater

Veronica Osorio, Medicine Woman, Los Angeles LGBT Center

Two-Character Performance

Madelynn Fattibene and Erika Soto, Here Comes the Night, Zephyr Theatre

Leo Marks and Ann Noble, Crevasse, Son of Semele Ensemble and The Victory Theatre

Paul Turbiak and Darby Winn, Pascal & Julien, 24th Street Theatre

Featured Performance

Alisha Elaine Anderson, Detroit '67, Long Beach Playhouse

Billy Walker, Men in Suits, Playhouse West

Comedy Performance

Drew Droege, Psycho Beach Party, HorseChart Theatre at The Matrix Theatre

Musical Performance

Darcy Rose Byrnes, Reefer Madness the Musical, The Whitley

Garret Forrestal, Million Dollar Quartet, 5-Star Theatricals

Leading Performance

Ensemble

Black Cypress Bayou, The Geffen Playhouse

Demolition, Pacific Resident Theatre

The Green Book Wine Club Train Trip, Loft Ensemble

Htler's Tasters*, Rogue Machine

The Piano Lesson, A Noise Within

Musical Production

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

Production

King Hedley II, A Noise Within

Pirates Wanted!, Last Call Theatre

Queen of the Angels

Lifetime Achievement

