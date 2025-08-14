Spotlight: MAESTRO OF THE MOVIES at Hollywood Bowl

A cherished Bowl tradition, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and conductor David Newman salute one of Hollywood’s living legends with three performances of John Williams: Maestro of the Movies.

Featuring some of the biggest hits and beloved classics of the silver screen, this all-Williams program also includes a spectacular selection of film clips—from Star Wars and Indiana Jones to Superman and Dear Basketball (in its entirety!)—on the Bowl’s big screens. So, fire up your lightsabers… and may the Force be with you!