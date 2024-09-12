Spotlight: JOAQUINA KALUKANGO at Samueli Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present Joaquina Kalukango, September 19 - 21.



Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango makes her Center debut with stellar cabaret performances that showcases her incomparable talent!



Best known for playing Nelly O'Brien in Broadway’s Paradise Square, Kalukango amazed the nation with her 2022 Tony Award rendition of “Let it Burn,” a performance that stopped Paradise Square each night for a standing ovation. Her additional Broadway credits include Slay Play, The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me, and Godspell. Kalukango’s powerhouse vocals and incredible storytelling make her a Broadway tour-de-force, and we are so excited for this brilliant artist to open our 2024–25 Cabaret Series.

