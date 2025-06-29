Spectrum Laboratory Will Present MAKE YOUR BAND: NEURODIVERSE VOICES IN SONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spectrum Laboratory -LA-based, 501c3 non-profit performing and visual arts stomping ground of LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM standout and animation instructor Dani Bowman, ATYPICAL series star Domonique Brown, singer/songwriter Abbey Romeo, and many more creative, neurodivergent trainees - trades summer break for high kicks via two live musical stage productions in as many weeks. The second of these is a musicale that goes up on Sunday, June 29 at Scribble in Hollywood, CA and with the title MAKE YOUR BAND: NEURODIVERSE VOICES IN SONG.

MAKE YOUR BAND is yet another Spec Labs signature program of original compositions and live performances that spotlights vocalists and instrumentalists on the autism spectrum. Doors open on Sunday, July 29 at 7 p.m., and the festivities start at 7:30 p.m. inside the Highland Park-based Scribble non-profit counseling center and community event venue. MAKE YOUR BAND falls under the purview of Spec Labs co-founder Garth Herberg, whose collaborative LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM hit single "Boyfriend Forever" is in 2025 Emmy consideration. BFF singer/composer Abbey Romeo is a former Spec Labs student who continues a professional partnership with Herberg.

After MAKE YOUR BAND, Spec Labs and partner organization Autism in Entertainment meander down to San Diego Comic-Con for a July 23 SDCC International Film Festival competition screening/panel of the mini-documentary FIGHTING WITH AUTISM: THE LIFE AND ART OF JORGE GUTIERREZ. SDCC reflects the debut public unveiling of this exclusive, video-recorded, late 2024 Gutierrez live forum for Spec Labs. The official Comic-Con website releases screening and panel details soon.

Amidst other breaking stories, Spectrum Laboratory's new (as of May 2025) talent representation partnership with Sandstone Artists [Management] yields fruit. In conjunction with Sandstone Artists, Spectrum Laboratory reports that Dani Bowman is a freshly cast ensemble player in the animated TV pilot for RED FUZZY RUG, a preschool series that also stars Tiffany Haddish (GIRLS TRIP, THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS), Jodie Sweetin (FULLER HOUSE), Joanna Hausmann (Bill Nye SAVES THE WORLD) and Jeremiah Watkins (DC SUPER HERO GIRLS) and is the brainchild of Watkins and his producing partner and wife Maja Watkins. Bowman also headlines the upcoming social media campaign for author David DeGrand's graphic novel I AM NOT OKAY. Additionally, Sandstone/Spec Labs actor client Atticus Jackson has star billing in a yet-to-be-announced live action short film.

Herberg and fellow Spec Labs co-founder Jason Weissbrod are not shy about their enthusiasm. "We are grateful for Sandstone's confidence in this particular stable of unparalleled triple threats! They more than deserve all of the meaty roles that we foresee in their future! Moreover, they are eager to put their skills to test and secure paid work. We wholeheartedly endorse them every step of the way on the road to meaningful employment."

On Thursday, June 19 at Victory Theatre in Burbank, CA, the CAVERNS AND CHIMERAS original screenplay staged reading rocked the house. The show was a non-ticketed invitation-only event for potential backers of an in-development theatrical feature film created by Spec Labs artists. Jason Weissbrod served as director of the tuneful evening; Garth Herberg was musical director and keyboard accompanist; Cathy McAuley produced. Audience members received a QR coded program to facilitate donations to the production budget. Lead cast members included Lillian Carrier (fresh from her successful HORSEGIRLS premiere at Tribeca Film Festival), Atticus Jackson (HOUSE OF MASKS), and Atticus Baldwin (GOD'S GANG). Principal photography is scheduled for some time later in the year.

About Spectrum Laboratory

The Spectrum Laboratory educational formula is a creation of Jason Weissbrod and Garth Herberg. Concocted in 2015, LA-based Spectrum Laboratory celebrates neurodiversity and inclusion in the arts. A.k.a. Spec Labs, this pioneering collective and 501(c)(3) non-profit organization empowers and mentors student artists in acting, film, music, and voiceover. Participants pursue their passions while learning to be successful within the larger entertainment industry. Notable alums include Abbey Romeo of Netflix's Emmy-winning hit series LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM and Domonique Brown of Netflix's coming-of-age seriocomic serial ATYPICAL. Dani Bowman originated the Spec Labs animation division and managed it for six years. During her tenure, Bowman also recruited current Spec Labs voiceover division head/instructor/acclaimed actor Cathy McAuley.

