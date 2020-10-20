Skylight Theatre Presents CORPSES & CHUPACABRAS Live Online

The work will debut on Skylight Live at 3 p.m. this Thursday, October 22.

As if this year hasn't been scary enough!

Halloween is approaching, a group of friends get together for a virtual role-playing game night, but as things take a deadly turn they find out that the stakes are higher than just the game. Tylre Synclair's new work on Skylight Live at 3 p.m. this Thursday, October 22nd, gives a playful nod to the haunting month of October.

Skylight Theatre Company brings together some of LA's most talented writers, directors and actors for weekly presentations, discussions, and uplifting works, written specifically for this medium. Reservations are free here OvationTix

Tylre Synclair (Playwright/Director) grew up near Dallas, Texas and published her first fiction novel at fifteen years old. She later attended the University of Southern California, where she studied screenwriting and discovered her love for directing. She has co-written and directed two comedic short web series, CO-ED and UNICORN, and produced a live performance of the play METAMORPHOSES. She currently works for Academy Award winning screenwriter/director, Jason Reitman.

Performed by Dom Bournés, Zacharary Cantrell, Monisha Dadlani, Caribay Franke, Jessica Nicole Garcia, Isaac Jay, Brett O'Brien.

For more information visit https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/.

