The Soraya, long a home for excellence in classical music presents one of the standard bearers of conductors and ensembles of our time -- Sir John Eliot Gardiner and the 48-piece English Baroque Soloists - performing a program of Haydn and Mozart Symphonies on Wednesday, April 13 at The Soraya.



Gardiner's interpretations of Baroque and Classical music have brought him worldwide acclaim, having recorded over 250 albums, and appeared at every major concert hall. He is the master without equal. Under his baton, Mozart finds a pristine home at The Soraya. The 48-piece English Baroque Soloists (EBS) has long been established as one of the world's leading period instrument orchestras. The program includes Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-flat major 'Drumroll', Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante K. 364 and Symphony No. 39 in E-flat major K. 543



The English Baroque Soloists will be performing a classical symphonic program with music by Haydn and Mozart, with 48 musicians on stage. The orchestra includes strings, winds and brass instruments, and will perform some of the highlights of the classical symphonic repertoire.



Tickets for Gardiner and the English Baroque Soloists begin at $41 and are available at www.thesoraya.org and by calling 818-677-3000. The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.

