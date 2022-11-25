Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents 'Stories @ The Playhouse: Wings' Next Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stories @ The Playhouse: Wings. Monday, December 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 25, 2022  

Sierra Madre Playhouse presents the second event in a projected series, Stories @ The Playhouse on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The event consists of true personal storytelling. Our second show's theme is Wings, a narrative deep dive into the personal experiences of seven people sharing critical moments that changed their lives, and humorous anecdotes that shaped their perspective. The evening will be book-ended with songs by the band Bishop, melodiously underscoring this journey.

The storytellers include Susan Diol, Torri Higginson, Patricia Herd, Carlos Kotkin, Elizabeth Sampson, Kevin McCorkle, Greg Swartz.

Presented by Sierra Madre Playhouse. Produced by Elizabeth Sampson and Alicia Sedwick.

Covid-19 safety protocols in effect on the day of the event will be observed. As of this writing, it means that audience members must wear masks inside the Playhouse auditorium.

Stories @ The Playhouse: Wings. Monday, December 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. At Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. This is just east of Pasadena. Ample free parking in lots behind the Playhouse and across the street. General admission is $20, seniors $18. Reservations: (626) 355-4318. Online ticketing: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211379®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsierramadreplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

It is recommended that you reserve early to avoid disappointment. Our previous storytelling event sold out.




