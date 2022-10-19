Short+Sweet Hollywood Adds Eight Artists To Its Variety Show; Beginning October 20

Short+Sweet Hollywood, the continuing festival of short performance works, has scheduled a weekend of variety performers and has just added eight more acts to its talent line-up.

Newly added are musical comedy performer Jackie Loeb (an award winner in Short+Sweet's 2019 competition); stand-up comedians Michelle March, Chris Newberg, Marina Shodta, Charlotte Munson, Marcelous Sammuel, Joshua Mann;; and dance troupe Dance International, performing Love Is Found, choreographed by Renee Ritchie.

Dance International is a program of American Arts Film and Television Academy,

Previously announced variety artists performing include musical acts Kim Yarborough Jenni Jones, and Anthony Galang and Top Shelf; Comedy performers Aisha Franco and Kimberly Cooper; and clown Fabian Mendoza.

Thursday through Saturday, October 20 through 22 at 7:30 p.m. Presented by Short+Sweet Hollywood at Marilyn Monroe Theatre 7936 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046. Tickets are $20 and are available at www.Sweet-Tix.com (where you see the picture of Judy Garland).

Photo attached: Dance International.