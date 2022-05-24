Sheléa Performs Hits By Alan and Marilyn Bergman at The Wallis in June

Singer, songwriter, and keyboardist Sheléa, whose versatile and powerful voice transcends the boundaries of musical classification, returns to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with Pretty World: Through the Eyes of Alan & Marilyn Bergman, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, 7:30 pm.

This special evening features Sheléa, a protégé of Quincy Jones, performing songs written by Alan and Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-winning married couple whose lyrics to songs such as "The Way We Were," "The Windmills of Your Mind," and "You Don't Bring Me Flowers" have earned them induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Palm Beach Post proclaims Sheléa, who brought down the house at The Wallis' gala in September, "will sing the lights out all night long on anything you throw at her."

With widespread comparison to the vocal expertise of legendary Whitney Houston, and the piano prowess of Alicia Keys, it is no surprise that artist and actress, Sheléa has garnered endorsements from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Mary J.Blige, Missy Elliott, David Foster, Queen Latifah, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Hudson, Quincy Jones, and more. Blending traditional pop, jazz, R&B and soul, Sheléa brings a contemporary edge to classics, and a classic touch to contemporary pop standards. With years of making a name for herself as a vocal powerhouse, having performed twice at the White House; Library of Congress; Carnegie Hall; the Kennedy Center; and more, 2020 marked her acting debut as Dorinda Clark in The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel. The Lifetime biopic drew 2.7 million viewers and "was the strongest original movie for all television for 2020 across key demos including both broadcast and cable." With the film as the top social trend across all television, Sheléa's name was prominently found leading the charge.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff, and artists inside and outside our venue are a top priority for The Wallis, which is requiring all patrons to provide, upon entry, proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours or a verifiable Antigen test within 24 hours from your performance date, along with a government issued photo ID. Facial masks, covering both the mouth and nose, are still required at all times while within the venue. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Our current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety.

Tickets, $29-$79, are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Shelea.