She Is The Music To Honors Gracie Abrams And Her All-Female Team

On March 27th, She Is The Music (SITM) will bring together industry leaders at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles for an evening celebrating 50 impactful women in the music industry. Each of the 50 honorees will share their spotlight with another woman in the business, reinforcing the importance of lifting each other up and creating more opportunities for women at every level.

Global superstar and She Is The Music co-founder Alicia Keys will honor one of music's fastest-rising stars, Gracie Abrams and her team for their groundbreaking achievements in an industry where female-led teams are still the exception rather than the norm. As part of the celebration, each honoree will receive one of Barbie's newly unveiled Career Of The Year: Women In Music dolls, a Musical Artist and Tour Manager duo created to spotlight women in the music industry.

While women continue to dominate music's biggest cultural moments, the leadership behind the scenes still skews overwhelmingly male. That's why She Is The Music's mission—to increase the number of women working in all facets of music—has never been more urgent. The event will bring together artists, executives, and advocates to recognize women who are shaping the future of the industry and pushing for a more inclusive landscape.

Gracie Abrams said, “Being surrounded by such an incredible team of women has changed the way I see everything. They're not only insanely talented in their individual capacities, but also intentional about supporting each other. I am grateful for the opportunity to learn from each of them. I'm deeply honored to be recognized by She Is The Music, an organization that has done so much to acknowledge and uplift women in this industry. I hope our team is a small example of what's possible when women support each other and build together.”

Alicia Keys added, “Gracie Abrams and her incredible team are living proof of what happens when women uplift each other—when we step into our power, we change the game. In an industry where female-led teams are still the exception, their success is a reminder that we belong in every room, at every table, leading every conversation. She Is The Music is about breaking barriers, opening doors, and making sure the next generation of women in music don't just have a seat at the table—they build the table.”

Universal Music Publishing Group Chairman and CEO and She Is The Music co-founder Jody Gerson said, “Women supporting women is at the very core of She is the Music's mission. Creating a sisterhood of accomplished women and the next generations of working women across all facets of the music industry is our collective path forward to success. We are delighted to host our inaugural Women Sharing the Spotlight and to celebrate so many wonderful women in our business. We are also making a powerful statement by honoring Gracie Abrams and her team for embodying the spirit of sisterhood. This recognition is not only well deserved but also a testament to the fact that women in our industry can reach the highest levels of success on their own terms—especially when they uplift and support one another in meaningful ways.”

As part of the evening's program, TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson and USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative Founder Dr. Stacy L. Smith will take the stage to present key findings from the newly released Inclusion in the Music Business report, a study that takes a hard look at who holds power in music—and why the pace of progress remains far too slow.

The Inclusion in the Music Business report, conducted by USC Annenberg's Inclusion Initiative in partnership with Believe and TuneCore, aligns with She Is The Music's overall mission and comes at a time when DEI programs are facing increasing scrutiny across corporate America—making its findings even more urgent. The study examines 2,793 executives across 106 music companies and reveals a stark reality about who holds power in music:

• 84.2% of the most senior executives at major music companies are white men.

• Only 13.2% of CEO/President roles are held by women.

• Just 5.3% of top executives are women of color—an unchanged figure since 2021.

“In recent years, our work has shown that women and people of color are increasing their presence on the popular charts as artists,” said Dr. Stacy L. Smith, the study's lead author. “But this progress is not matched by the executive ranks that are responsible for the business of music. It is clear that there are still real discrepancies in who gets to lead.”

“We can't afford to sit back and wait for this issue to fix itself,” said Andreea Gleeson. “Artists are pushing boundaries and redefining music every day—it's time for the executive ranks to reflect that same diversity and innovation.”

The She Is The Music event will bring together artists, executives, and advocates to celebrate women leading change in music while underscoring the work still needed to create true equity. With Gracie Abrams and her team of women being honored and TuneCore and USC Annenberg presenting new research on executive disparities, the night will serve as both a recognition or progress and a call for continued industry-wide action.

