September And October Events Announced At Irvine Barclay Theatre

September and October Events have been announced at Irvine Barclay Theatre. See full details below.

NTL Screening: The Audience (Helen Mirren)

Theater

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre in Association with Arts Orange County

Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2pm

Broadcast in HD from London's West End

Captured live from London's West End in 2013, the original broadcast returns to Irvine Barclay Theatre to mark National Theatre Live's 10th birthday.

by Peter Morgan

directed by Stephen Daldry

Academy Award winner Helen Mirren (The Queen) plays Queen Elizabeth II in the Tony Award-winning production of The Audience.

For 60 years, Queen Elizabeth II has met with each of her 12 prime ministers in a private weekly meeting. This meeting is known as The Audience. No one knows what they discuss, not even their spouses.

From the old warrior Winston Churchill to Iron Lady Margaret Thatcher and finally David Cameron, the Queen advises her prime ministers on all matters both public and personal. Through these private audiences, we see glimpses of the woman behind the crown and witness the moments that shaped a monarch.

"Wholly tremendous." (Daily Telegraph)

Joey Alexander Trio

Jazz/Blues

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Friday, September 20, 2019 at 8pm

An extraordinary and uniquely gifted pianist from Bali, Joey Alexander is setting the jazz world on fire. Only sixteen years old, this jazz sensation has already been nominated for three Grammys. His recording debut of My Favorite Things received a 2016 Grammy nomination for Best Instrumental Jazz Album and showcased his improvisational brilliance and talents as an arranger, composer and bandleader.

Joey brings a delicate, profound and soulful touch to his own interpretation. With the release of his third album, Eclipse, Joey has created an even more personal and powerful statement of his musical and artistic vision.

Linda Eder: An Evening of Broadway Hits & Standards

Music

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 8pm

Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder's diverse repertoire spans Broadway, standards, pop, country and jazz. She has performed for sold-out crowds in venues across the country and throughout Europe, including Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center and Radio City Music Hall. As the tragic character "Lucy" in the Broadway hit Jekyll & Hyde, Eder's full-throated delivery of the show's major ballads, "Someone Like You" and "A New Life" earned Eder a Drama Desk nomination and a legion of devoted fans. With a powerful, passionate vocal style always finding new expression in the lush, sweeping Broadway melodies, inspirational ballads and pop torch songs, Eder is one of America's most beloved singers and dynamic performers.

Laguna Dance Festival: Parsons Dance

Dance

Presented by Laguna Dance Festival

Friday, September 27, 2019 at 7:30pm

Acclaimed for its life-affirming, inspiring performances, Parsons Dance is a contemporary company, internationally renowned for its energized, athletic ensemble work. The New York Times called Artistic Director David Parsons "one of the great movers of modern dance." The program includes the iconic, breathtaking Caught, with a soloist leaping more than 100 times in six minutes, appearing never to touch the ground as a precisely timed strobe light catches the dancer in midair.

Pre-show discussion with David Parsons and Jodie Gates, artistic director of Laguna Dance Festival, at 6:30pm.

Laguna Dance Festival: Parsons Dance, RUBBERBAND & Ballet West

Dance

Presented by Laguna Dance Festival

Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 7:30pm

Showcasing three major dance companies in one night!

Parsons Dance performs selected works from the vast and varied repertory of David Parsons and established choreographers.

RUBBERBAND features an excerpt from Vic's Mix (choreography by Victor Quijada), offering a dynamic, gravity-defying performance that draws the audience into a fluid, funky world of movement.

With its dynamic and storied legacy, Ballet West showcases contemporary and classical ballet. The program includes Sweet and Bitter by Africa Guzman, along with George Balanchine's "Rubies" duet performed by OC's favorite ballerina, Beckanne Sisk.

Laguna Dance Festival: RUBBERBAND: Vic's Mix

Dance

Presented by Laguna Dance Festival

Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2pm

RUBBERBAND is an exciting Montreal-based company exploring the fusion of contemporary ballet and hip-hop. Vic's Mix is a remix of Artistic Director Victor Quijada's work, orchestrating the clash between urban pop and classical composition. Describing the company's style, The Guardian noted: "Super-stretched jumps morph into crouching rolls; top-rocking footwork muscles in on high-stepping bourrées; and below the movement's surface, silky classical phrasing is worked into the choppy rhythms of street dance. The result is a unique dynamic that's both tough and elastic."

Pre-show discussion with choreographer Victor Quijada and Jodie Gates, Laguna Dance Festival artistic director, at 1pm.

Clint Black

Music

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 8pm

The country megastar Clint Black has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and racked up more than 30 top 10 hits and 22 number-one smashes. His 1989 groundbreaking, triple-platinum debut album Killin' Time, propelled him to superstardom and all but altered the landscape of country music, producing five consecutive #1 singles.



Three decades later, his storied career continues to shine and his songs have never cut deeper. With sharp vocals, earnest lyrics and indelible melodies, his songs are stellar examples of how strikingly powerful his music can be.

Tierney Sutton & Ann Hampton Callaway: In Technicolor

Jazz/Blues, Music

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8pm

Two award-winning vocalists team up for the first time to sing unforgettable music of the movies. From Gershwin and Porter to Mancini and Sondheim-the night is filled with show-stopping solos and beautifully arranged duets.

Ann Hampton Callaway is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing!, and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. Tierney Sutton is an 8-time Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist, who has received a "Best Jazz Vocal Album" Grammy nod for every project she has released in the past decade.

Chick Corea Trilogy - with Christian McBride and Brian Blade

Jazz/Blues

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Friday, October 4, 2019 at 8pm

Chick Corea brings together bass powerhouse Christian McBride and drum master Brian Blade in a trio that earned two Grammy Awards for their first outing, 2014's landmark 3-CD set, Trilogy.

Chick Corea has attained iconic status in music. The keyboardist, composer and bandleader is the fourth most-nominated artist in Grammy Awards history with 63 nods-and 22 wins. Whether playing acoustic piano or electric keyboards, leading multiple bands, performing solo or collaborating with a who's who of music, Chick has touched an astonishing number of musical bases in his career since playing with the genre-shattering bands of Miles Davis in the late '60s and early '70s. Yet Chick has never been more productive than in the 21st century, remaining a tireless creative spirit, continually reinventing himself through his art.

Jeffrey Toobin

Lecture

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 8pm

Chief legal analyst for CNN, Jeffrey Toobin is one of the country's most esteemed experts on politics, media and the law. The author of critically acclaimed best sellers, The Run of His Life: The People vs. O.J. Simpson and The Nine: Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court, Toobin has provided analysis on some of the most provocative and important events of our time.

Toobin's relaxed style, sense of humor and unprejudiced, forthright analysis always make for a fascinating presentation and offer a unique look into the inner workings of the Supreme Court and its influence, as well as how upcoming elections will shape the court and, in turn, the nation.

Margaret Atwood: Live in Cinemas

Special Event

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 7pm

Broadcast in HD from London.

On September 10th, the wait will be over. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood's highly anticipated sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, is revealed. The momentous literary event will be celebrated with an exclusive live cinema broadcast. Atwood, the Canadian novelist, poet, literary critic and inventor, will be interviewed by broadcaster and author Samira Ahmed on why she has returned to her seminal handmaid story, 34 years later.

Watching Margaret Atwood: 6-6:30pm

Q&A on recent TV adaptations of Atwood's work with Professor Michael Szalay, Chair of the UCI Department of English.

Gravity and Other Myths: Backbone

Family Entertainment, Circus / Cirque

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

10/18/2019 - 10/19/2019 at 8pm

Australia's own acrobatic troupe-up close, sweaty, sexy, utterly charming and contagiously joyful. This amazing, no-frills circus company's last show, A Simple Space, took the world (and the Barclay) by storm. Now their brand-new work, Backbone, (literally) tosses around the perception of what strength is, where it comes from and how it is measured. This frenetic celebration of human interconnectedness tests the limits of strength: physical, emotional, individual and collective.

"A total triumph." - The Guardian

MOMIX: Viva MOMIX

Dance

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Friday, October 25, 2019 at 8pm

Enter a fantasy world of surrealistic images and wonder. With astonishing inventiveness and whimsical imagination, the dancer-illusionists of MOMIX present a program in celebration of the company's 38 years of creation. First presented by the Barclay 20 years ago, MOMIX combines magical lighting and illusionary visuals to produce a show full of surprising transformations. Using riveting music, exquisite costumes and sublime choreography, MOMIX creates a phantasmagorical multimedia spectacle brimming with sensual beauty and humor-it's MOMIX at its most magical.

Paco de Lucia Project

Dance, Music

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre & New World Flamenco Festival

Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 8pm

A celebration of the legendary flamenco guitarist by his acclaimed sextet.

Paco de Lucía was widely considered to be the world's premier flamenco guitarist and by many to be Spain's greatest musical export. Paco de Lucía Project reassembles the original band that toured with the legendary flamenco guitarist for the last 10 years of his career.

This uniquely personal tribute will include de Lucía's jewels such as "Zyryab," "Canción de Amor" and "Entre dos Aguas," as well as passionate flamenco dance.

Mandy Gonzalez: From Steven Schwartz to Lin-Manuel Miranda

Music

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 7pm

with guest Javier Muñoz (title role in Hamilton)

The star of the Tony Award-winning hit musicals Hamilton, Wicked and In the Heights, Mandy Gonzalez possesses one of the most powerful and versatile contemporary voices of our time. Her passion, grace and unmatched emotional delivery have propelled Mandy to the top stages of New York and prestigious venues across the U.S. and around the world.

Guest star Javier Muñoz stepped into Miranda's shoes when he took over the lead role of Alexander Hamilton in the blockbuster, Hamilton. Muñoz is currently appearing on the third and final season of the Freeform/Netflix hit series, Shadowhunters (2018 People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Show).

Join Mandy and Javier as they sing the music of their friends Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz and other extraordinary songwriters who have inspired them.

Mandy Gonzalez is "one of the greatest singers on earth." - Lin-Manuel Miranda

NTL Screening: Hamlet (Benedict Cumberbatch)

Theater

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre in Association with Arts Orange County

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 6:30pm

Broadcast in HD from the Barbican Centre in London

by William Shakespeare

directed by Lyndsey Turner

Benedict Cumberbatch (BBC's Sherlock, Doctor Strange) plays the title role of Shakespeare's great tragedy.

Now seen by over 800,000 people worldwide, the original broadcast returns to Irvine Barclay Theatre to mark National Theatre Live's 10th birthday.

As a country arms itself for war, a family tears itself apart. Forced to avenge his father's death but paralysed by the task ahead, Hamlet rages against the impossibility of his predicament, threatening both his sanity and the security of the state.

Pre-show lecture with Julia Lupton, Professor of English and Associate Dean for Research, UCI School of Humanities, at 5:30pm.



www.thebarclay.org





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You