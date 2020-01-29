Sardia Robinson's One-woman Show FROM A YARDIE TO A YANKEE Will Play an Encore Performance for One Night Only

ENCORE PERFORMANCE! ONE NIGHT ONLY! Sardia Robinson's highly acclaimed, award-winning, one-woman show FROM A YARDIE TO A YANKEE which will be performed Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 8 PM at Michael Woolson Studio, 8801 Cashio St, Los Angeles. Discover what rave reviews are calling, "A Must See!"

Fresh off a world tour, including New York, London, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, this vivid presentation portrays writer and performer Sardia Robinson's epic struggles from the murderous streets of Kingston, Jamaica to the deadly consequences of Chicago's drug wars. Full of colorful characters, powerful portrayals, obstacles overcome, and heartwarming humor, this show will grip your heart and imagination.

This performance is an encore presentation following an October 2019 performance at The Actors Group Studio in Burbank where the production was awarded Best of Show in the TAG Studio Solo Festival 2019.

Tickets are $30 and available at https://jamaicaawareness.org/events/from-a-yardie-to-a-yankee/. Part of the proceeds benefit the Jamaican Awareness Association, California's education mission outreach.

FROM A YARDIE TO A YANKEE is Sardia's own, personal story: Born into a poverty-stricken Jamaican neighborhood where crime, gangs and political revolution were the norm, Sardia had to step over corpses in the street on her way to school. Then, an unplanned pregnancy led to yet more hurdles. Sardia's engaging and unique storytelling style takes audience members on an emotional rollercoaster ride fraught with peril, pain, suffering, but also filled with humor, endearing characters, and the undeterred human spirit to survive.

View the FROM A YARDIE TO A YANKEE video promo at: https://www.youtube.com/.

View Sardia's IMDB page at www.imdb.com/name/nm2430882.

Find out even more about Sardia at www.sardiarobinson.com.





