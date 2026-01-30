Sapphira Cristál to Launch ONE SLUE OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Comedy Tour

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Drag Superstar Sapphira Cristál is launching her brand new stand-up comedy show, One Slue Over The Cuckoo's Nest. Join Sapphira, the fabulously unfiltered, slue-footed diva as she touches on everything from travel to weight fluctuation to K-pop groups.

Sapphira brings her sharp wit and outrageous humor to comedy clubs across North America this spring in such cities as Pittsburgh, Seattle, Austin and more. In a world gone mad, she questions her sanity and proves that a little chaos is the key to laughter!

"One Slue Over the Cuckoo's Nest is what happens when you're locked in a room with high comedy, low patience, and impeccable wigs for drag therapy with me. And I'm both the doctor and a patient." -Sapphira Cristál

Tickets for the One Slue Over The Cuckoo's Nest March showdates are on sale now HERE

Tour Dates

3/5 - Buffalo - Helium Comedy Club

3/6 - Pittsburgh - Sunken Bus

3/12 - Birmingham - Stardome

3/19 - St. Louis - Helium Comedy Club

3/22 - Austin - Cap City Comedy

3/26 - Portland, OR - Helium Comedy Club

3/29 - Seattle - Emerald City Comedy Club