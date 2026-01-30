Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present POP UP! From Brightwork Newmusic

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sierra Madre Playhouse will continue its eclectic music programming with Pop Up! by Brightwork newmusic, noted for boundary-breaking chamber music that blurs the line between pop and the avant-garde, on Saturday, February 28, 2026, 8:00 PM, at the historic venue.

The concert includes Lost Moon Sisters by Pulitzer Prize-winner Anthony Davis; Nina Shekhar's Don't Beat a Word, featuring beatboxing and wordless vocals; Sonic Tunic, a lyrical duet for violin and vibraphone by Kurt Rohde; and Dana Kaufman's approachable Sappho Summer. Brightwork newmusic also performs Luciano Berio's playful Beatles, a setting of Fab Four hits such as “Michelle,” “Ticket to Ride,” and “Yesterday.” Richard An's accessible For Ryuichi Sakamoto and Clarence Barlow's intense Septima de facto round out the progam.

The performance features Brightwork newmusic Artistic Director/pianist Aron Kallay, who is joined by ensemble members Sara Andon, flute; Brian Walsh, clarinet; Shalini Vijayan, violin; Maggie Parkins, cello; Nick Terry, percussion; and Stacey Fraser, soprano.

Brightwork newmusic has been hailed as “dazzling” (Los Angeles Times) and celebrated for delivering “music that slips between multiple traditions, honoring each but beholden to none” (San Francisco Classical Voice). The Los Angeles-based chamber ensemble was formed in 2013 by pianist Aron Kallay. Built around a sextet instrumentation (piano, violin, cello, flute, clarinet, percussion), it focuses on presenting contemporary classical music and landmark works from the past hundred years. The ensemble's mission is to revitalize the art of new music by commissioning living composers, premiering their works, and inviting listeners into the creative process.