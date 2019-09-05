SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS Comes to Second City Hollywood
Supportive White Parents, critically acclaimed in the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival, is set to return for an extended run at Second City Hollywood, it was announced today. The show won the Fringe Encore! Producers' Award, Best of the Broadwater, and was nominated for Best Musical. Book and lyrics are by Joy Regullano with music by The Sam & Tony Show, music direction by Tony Gonzalez, and choreography by Ally Vega. Under the direction of Frank Caeti, the 60-minute comedy musical will play two previews on September 6 and 13 at 8pm and open on Friday, September 20, at 8pm. The run will continue Fridays at 8pm through December 13.
When an Asian girl tells her parents that she doesn't want to be a doctor anymore, she wishes on a shooting star for supportive white parents. The cast will include (in alphabetical order) Earl Baylon, Gina D'Acciaro, Kaitlyn Fae, Spencer Frankeberger, Jaq Galliano, Mary Grant, Aryiel Hartman, Marcel Licera, Mary Lou, Scott Palmason, Joy Regullano, Jim Shipley, Greg Smith, Giselle "G" Töngi, Reuben Uy, and Rob Warner. Assistant director is Daniel Dore and the band is Sam Johnides and Chris Trovador.
Joy Regullano has performed with improv and sketch house teams at UCB, Second City Hollywood, and iO West. Television credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Modern Family, Speechless, House of Lies, and Supernatural. Stage work includes The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Takarazuka!!!, and Our Town. She was an inaugural Sesame Street writing fellow, has her own YouTube channel with 1M+ views, and was recently a staff writer on the new Netflix kids show, The Healing Powers of Dude.
The Sam & Tony Show is made up of Sam Johnides and Tony Gonzalez, who hail from Michigan and Texas respectively. They compose and perform in the LA area; Trump in Space at Second City Hollywood is their longest-running show. Their music ranges from the macabre to the magical, from the Underworld with Happily Ever Under to a Cabaret-Rock carnival with Bravura.
Frank Caeti is an alumnus of The Second City National Touring Company and resident company in Las Vegas and Chicago. Television credits include MadTV, Modern Family, Key and Peele, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Adam Ruins Everything, The Hot Wives of Orlando, Reno 911, NCIS, and over three dozen commercials. Regional theatre credits include the Kennedy Center, Goodman Theatre, Kirk Douglas Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Laguna Playhouse, and Dallas Theater Center. He has directed shows at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC, Second City Hollywood and Chicago, UCB and Comedy Central Stage in Los Angeles including #DateMe, the silent one man show Ithamar Has Nothing to Say, Trump in Space, and the holiday spectacular Twist Your Dickens.
There will be no performances on October 18 and November 29 and there will be a special performance featuring alternate cast on Sunday, November 3, at 9pm. Tickets for all shows are $12 and may be obtained online at https://www.secondcity.com/shows/hollywood/ or by phone at (323) 464-8542. The Second City Hollywood Studio Theatre is located at 6560 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.