STILL LIFE IN CENTRAL PARK Will Make World Premiere at Theatricus

Theatricus will present the world premiere of STILL LIFE IN CENTRAL PARK, a new ensemble drama by the company's Artistic Director, James Castle Stevens. The production will be presented for a limited nine-performance run from February 13 to February 22, 2026, at The MAIN in Santa Clarita, California.

STILL LIFE IN CENTRAL PARK unfolds entirely on a single weathered park bench in New York's Central Park. Told through nine interwoven vignettes, the play examines fleeting intersections of lives: a runaway teen and a solitary jogger; lifelong companions grappling with mortality; a jovial pastor confronting private grief; a clown standing at the cusp of reinvention. As characters come and go, their conversations reveal fragments of larger lives; loves found, losses survived, and choices that shape who they are becoming, together.

"This play is a meditation on fleeting connections; how even the briefest encounter can alter someone's trajectory," says Stevens. "I wanted each scene to feel like a snapshot: two or three people in a park, sharing a moment in time. Over the course of nine vignettes, we see how layered and resonant those small interactions can become. At the heart of this work is hope... hope that we're not simply passing each other by, but connecting and affecting each other's lives in a positive way."

Theatricus is in the process of workshopping the play in preparation for the premiere, with auditions scheduled for December 3, 2025 starting at 7PM.