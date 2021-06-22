STEPHANIE J. BLOCK COMES HOME to be Presented by Musical Theatre Guild

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Musical Theatre Guild will welcome home one of their own in a new MTG Rewind Online, STEPHANIE J. BLOCK COMES HOME.

Stephanie J. Block, former MTG member turned Tony Award-winning Broadway star, will reflect on her experiences with Musical Theatre Guild, and the shows in which she performed, during a candid conversation with friend, fellow Broadway veteran, and MTG member Jason Graae.

Together they will explore Stephanie's post-MTG career, and even speculate about shows that have, or should find their way onto the Musical Theatre Guild stage. This powerhouse pair becomes an all-star trio when longtime MTG member Jennifer Shelton joins the discussion.

Woven through the interview will be songs from many of these productions, performed by Musical Theatre Guild's roster of talented performers including: Eydie Alyson, Eileen Barnett, Jennifer Bennett, Jill Marie Burke, Susan Edwards Martin, Doug Carfrae, Bryan Chesters, Will Collyer, Katie DeShan, Kelley Dorney, Joshua Finkel, Zachary Ford, Tal Fox, Todd Gajdusek, Julie Garnyé, Anthony Grupposo, Kristi Holden, Ron Christopher Jones, Carol Kline, Kelly Lester, Melissa Lyons Caldretti, Kevin McMahon, Gabriel Navarro, Helen Jane Planchet, Monica Quinn, Glenn Rosenblum, Wendy Rosoff, Jennifer Shelton, Mary Van Arsdel, Natalie Wachen, Shannon Warne and Paul Wong.

The event will feature a special presentation by students of MTG's Educational Outreach program, one of Musical Theatre Guild's many efforts to keep the art form alive for future generations. Donations received through this fundraiser will go to support MTG Educational Outreach.

The musical sequences are directed by Lewis Wilkenfeld with musical direction from Brent Schindele. The Production Coordinator is Paul Wong, Assistant Production Coordinator is Leesa Fried, and Julie Garnyé is the Technical Director. Todd Gajdusek handles editing and graphic design.

MTG Rewind Online - STEPHANIE J. BLOCK COMES HOME offers a unique, live experience that brings the past, present, and future of Musical Theatre Guild vividly to life through the eyes of a former MTG star whose indelible performances and copious talents are the stuff of Musical Theatre legend. Join us as Stephanie J. Block comes home to the Musical Theatre Guild.

The concert premieres Saturday, June 26 at 6 pm PDT/9 pm EDT on Musical Theatre Guild's YouTube Channel where it will be free to view, though donations are gladly accepted. Thereafter, it will remain on the company's YouTube Channel for your continued viewing pleasure.

DETAILS:

WHAT Musical Theatre Guild presents its second virtual production, Stephanie J. Block Comes Home

DATE Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 6 pm PDT/9 pm EDT

LOCATION www.youtube.com/channel/UCU6c4H1K8rmjaCyLC6HbRyQ

TICKETS Free to view, but donations are gladly accepted.

WEBSITE www.musicaltheatreguild.com