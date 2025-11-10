STEEL PIER to be Presented at Orange County School Of The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Orange County School of the Arts Hal Struck Musical Theatre Conservatory students will present their rendition of the John Kander and Fred Ebb Tony Award-nominated musical "Steel Pier," which will run from Nov. 20-22.

This high-energy musical spectacular tells a heartfelt story set during a marathon dance competition during the Great Depression era, expanding for days where couples would dance until they can no longer continue in hopes of winning the grand prize money. Rita Raccine, a professional on the scene, dreams of escaping this world for a better future when unforeseen circumstances make her chances appear grim. Rita must make a choice between the safety and security of her past and the uncertainty of forging her own path.

This production of "Steel Pier" intends to make the impossible possible. With a cast of over 50 actors, this production will have everyone on their feet dancing until the very end. The show's choreographer, Maddie Beanne Young, displays the cast's endurance with extensive dance numbers on a large scale.

"This show lives and dies on the ensemble.They are the ones who have to sell the environment to you, make you believe in the stakes of what they are all taking part in," said Ryan Miller, conservatory director and the musical's director .

"Steel Pier" features an extensive score by "Chicago" and "Cabaret" composers, Kander and Ebb. The musical's jazzy and emotional numbers bring heart to this grandiose production. The music integrates with the dance and staging to transform the audience back to the 1930s.

Helping paint the picture of the grand dance competition are the students in OCSA's Production & Design Conservatory. These students make up the production crew, stage manager and assistant stage manager. Production & Design Senior Will Chung, the scenic designer for the show, creates a visually captivating stage, allowing for an unforgettable evening at the pier.

"It's a group effort. I hope everyone will come check out the work these students are doing onstage and behind the scenes," Miller said.

The Hal Struck Musical Theatre Conservatory performances of "Steel Pier" will take place at the Margaret A. Webb Theatre from Thursday, Nov. 20 to Saturday, Nov. 22.