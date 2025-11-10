SHORT+SWEET HOLLYWOOD Names 2025 Semi-Finalists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Short+Sweet Hollywood 2025 semi-finalists have been announced, marking what organizers call “one of the best seasons the festival has seen.”

Festival Director Ashley Karp and Producer Soda Persi revealed the selections at the close of the preliminary rounds this past weekend. “This year’s festival is one to remember,” said Karp. “There are so many touching performances and so many brilliant performers. This might be one of my favorite Short+Sweet Hollywood festivals to date.”

The semi-finals will run from Friday through Sunday, November 14–16, featuring a wide range of short plays from across genres and perspectives. A full schedule of dates, times, and ticket information is available at shortsweethollywood.stagey.net.

Latin X Semi-Finals – Block Selena (Friday, November 14 at 7 p.m.)

The Latin X block will showcase six original works. Borracha, written by Laura Vega and directed by Karla Ojeda, explores emotional reckoning, while Cycles, written and directed by Suzanne Linares, takes audiences on a personal journey of renewal. Surre.@.List@, from writer-director Andrea Ramirez-Martinez, and Insuficiente, by Nicolás Arturo Marín, both examine self-expression and identity through bold visual storytelling. El Brillo de Mis Ojos, written by Luciana Di Laura and directed by Rogelio Nieto with music by Carlos Chavez, brings poetic lyricism to the stage, and El Dishwasher, written and performed by Rogelio Nieto and directed by Joaquin Palafox, rounds out the program.

Wild Card Semi-Finals – Block Chaplin (Saturday, November 15 at 4 p.m.)

The Wild Card program will include The Queerbergs by Michael McHale; Little Brother Eldest Son, written by Evelyn Wu-Coffey and directed by Bryan Siu; and The Divine Faggotry, written by Enrique Quintero and directed by Teddy Alexis Rodríguez, PhD. Additional works include The Bench by Tim Lehnert, directed by Rafael Bohórquez Becerra; Love, in Three Parts by Jeff Locker, directed by Jeffrey Reddick; and 10 Minutos En Tierra Ajena by Rafael Bohórquez Becerra. The lineup also features Abuela’s Funeral by Teddy Alexis Rodríguez, PhD; Good People by Adam McGurk, directed by Calliope Weisman; and Gus and His Pet Guava by Tom Pease, directed by Mykeal North.

English Semi-Finals – Block Brando (Saturday, November 15 at 7 p.m.)

Saturday evening’s English-language block will include Us Two, written and directed by Jeff Locker; Yoki’s Body by Evelyn Wu-Coffey, directed by Bryan Siu; and Perfect by April Phillips, directed by Steven Montoya. The lineup continues with The Curse by Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend, directed by Thea Lux; The Off Chance by Teri Foltz, directed by Alexandra Tamplin; and Perseids by Wendy Gough Soroka, directed by Kaylin Saur. Rounding out the program are Luggage by Jacquelyn Reingold, directed by Jennie Girardo, and Eternals, written and directed by Luciana Di Laura.

English Semi-Finals – Block Gable (Sunday, November 16 at 6 p.m.)

The final semi-final block will feature AD 33 by Stephen Wheat, directed by Athena Rethis; Wild Strawberries by Nora Vitz Harrison, directed by Alexandra Tamplin; and She Who Must Not Be Named, written and directed by Steven Montoya. Also featured are No Exit (Redux) by Ian August, directed by Patrick Censoplano; Kraken by Helen Hopcroft, directed by Spencer Frankeberger; Paradise Break Up by Risa Lewak, directed by Tanya Dickson; and The Insanity of Color by Anne Eston, directed by Jason Hayes.

Ticket Information

Semi-final performances will take place November 14–16, 2025. A complete schedule of events and ticket details can be found at shortsweethollywood.stagey.net.