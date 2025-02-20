Roy Hage Joins Original Cast of West Coast Premiere Of ADORATION at LA Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY-nominated Lebanese-American tenor Roy Hage made his LA Opera debut this week, joining the original cast of Adoration for its West Coast premiere in collaboration with Beth Morrison Projects. With only three performances remaining on February 20, 22, and 23, and limited tickets available, the production is nearing a complete sell-out.

Composed by Mary Kouyoumdjian with a libretto by Royce Vavrek, Adoration is based on Atom Egoyan's 2008 film and delves into themes of identity, inherited trauma, and cultural bias. Hage plays Sami, a rare instance of an Arab character portrayed by an Arab tenor at a major American opera house. With Los Angeles home to one of the largest Lebanese and Arab communities in the U.S., this production has resonated deeply, drawing significant audience interest.

Roy Hage makes his LA Opera debut in a career shaped by resilience, artistry, and a deep love of storytelling. Born to Lebanese parents and raised in war-torn Beirut, he sang along to opera recordings to drown out the sound of bombs, dreaming of a future in music. At just 16 years old, he moved alone to the U.S. to pursue an operatic career, unwavering in his commitment to the art form. Today, the multi-GRAMMY-nominated tenor is celebrated for his "uncommonly beautiful voice" (Musical America) and "haunting" performances (TheaterScene.net), with critics declaring, "This is why we attend the opera" (TheaterMania.com).

A champion of new works, Hage has collaborated with numerous Pulitzer Prize and GRAMMY-winning composers while also performing leading roles in over 40 operas, including The Tales of Hoffmann, Roméo et Juliette, Pelléas et Mélisande, Candide, The Rake's Progress, La clemenza di Tito, Manon, and many more.

His career has taken him from sold-out one-man shows at Stanford Live to a triumphant return to the Middle East, where he appeared on MTV Lebanon, performing Nessun Dorma, and was honored as a guest performer at the Lebanese American University's Centennial-a prestigious event attended by the Lebanese head of state and government officials. Follow Roy on Instagram @roythetenor or visit his website: www.RoyHage.com for more information.

Hage joins the original cast of Adoration, which also includes Omar Najmi (Simon), Miriam Khalil (Sabine), Naomi Louisa O'Connell (Rachel), David Adam Moore (Tom), and James Demler (Morris). Directed by Laine Rettmer and conducted by Alan Pierson, the production continues LA Opera's commitment to presenting bold, socially relevant new works that push the boundaries of contemporary storytelling.

