Rogue Machine's CORKTOWN '39 Opens In April At The Matrix Theatre

Rogue Machine's political thriller about a little known Irish Republican Army (IRA) plot to assassinate the king of England opens Saturday, April 12 at 8pm.

Inspired by true events, which includes a romance between the assassin and the woman in whose home he is being sheltered, this production stars some of L.A.'s best known actors including Ron Bottitta, JD Cullum, Tom Kelly, Ann Noble, and Peter Van Norden.

Corktown ‘39's entire story takes place over a span of four days in early May 1939 and raises the ethical dilemma and a moral debate of employing terrorist tactics as a means of achieving a noble goal.

Written by John Fazakerley and directed by Steven Robman, the cast includes Ron Bottitta, JD Cullum, Thomas Vincent Kelly, Jeff Lorch, Tommy McCabe, Ann Noble, and Peter Van Norden.

“Corktown ‘39” opens at 8pm on Saturday, April 12 and runs 8pm Fridays, Saturdays, Mondays; 2pm Sundays through, May 25, 2025 (no performance on Monday April 14, 21, and May 12). Rogue Machine, in the Matrix Theatre, is located at 7657 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046. Tickets are $60 on Saturdays for general seating; $45 on Fridays, Sundays and Mondays. Seniors: $35 Students with ID: $25. Shows4Less on Fridays April 18 ($15+), April 25 ($20+), May 2 ($25), May 9 ($25). Reservations: https://www.roguemachinetheatre.org/ or for more information 855-585-5185.

