Rogue Artists Ensemble to Present Staged Readings of SCHLITZIE: ALIVE AND INSIDE THE DECAYING SIDESHOW

Rogue Artists Ensemble will present three staged readings, followed by talk-backs, of Schlitzie: Alive and Inside the Decaying Sideshow, an immersive, interactive theater experience currently in development for a full production in 2023. One of history's most iconic and misunderstood sideshow performers, Schlitzie is best known for his appearance in the now infamous film Freaks. Committed to a mental institution when his sideshow was shut down, Schlitzie went on to perform his act in MacArthur Park after his release, where he was lovingly known as "Ratoncito." The readings will take place at the Valley Relics Museum, a unique pop culture museum located in the Van Nuys Airport in two brand new airplane hangars.



Rogue Artists Ensemble creates "hyper-theater": original, immersive, multi-dimensional experiences that celebrate the complexity and diversity of Los Angeles. Collaboration, design, inclusivity and access are at the core of all of the company's work. Rogue is the only company on the West Coast dedicated to the creation of original theater spectacles with puppetry, mask and physical performance telling stories intended for adult audiences that highlight the history and untold stories of Los Angeles.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:



• Written by Eric Fagundes with Rogue Artists Ensemble

• Directed by Sean Cawelti

• Produced by Rogue Artists Ensemble

• Supported by the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and the Valley Relics Museum



WHEN:

• Wednesday, June 22 at 8 p.m.

• Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m.

• Friday, June 24 at 8 p.m.



WHERE:

Valley Relics Museum

7900 Balboa Blvd.

Lake Balboa, CA 91406

(Hangar C 3 & 4; Entrance on Stagg St.)



HOW:

• General Admission: $10

• Generous Admission: $25

• Patron Saint of Schlitzie: $50 (includes a free gift from the Rogue vault)



OTHER:

Visit the website for up-to-date Covid protocols on the date of each performance.



HOW:

www.rogueartists.org or 213-259-3738‬