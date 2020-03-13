Roberto Devereux at LA Opera Cancelled Due to Covid-19

The performance of Roberto Devereux for Saturday, March 14th has been cancelled due to the statewide effort to curb spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

LA Opera has released the following statement:

LA Opera takes the safety and health of our patrons seriously, and while this cancellation is unfortunate, it is necessary to ensure the safety of our patrons, staff and artists. As LA Opera does not have any other public performances scheduled until May 1, 2020, this is the only cancellation at this time.

If you have already purchased tickets to this performance, the amount paid for your tickets will automatically be placed on your LA Opera account. Please check your email for information or contact the Box Office at customerservice@laopera.org or 213.972.8001 Monday to Saturday, 10am to 6pm. Unfortunately, because of this cancellation you may experience longer wait times over the phone.

LA Opera is a nonprofit organization and the company needs your support. A gift will help ensure they can continue to produce world-class opera in the future. In addition, your donation will be fully tax-deductible. You can make a one-time donation that will help see the company through this challenging time by visiting LAOpera.org/Donate.





