Road Theatre Company Announces Extends AT THE TABLE

The Road Theatre Company announces that the fourth and final show of its 2018-2019 season, the Los Angeles premiere of AT THE TABLE, written by Michael Perlman and directed by Judith Moreland is EXTENDING through SATURDAY, JULY 20 at the Road Theatre on Lankershim, 5108 Lankershim Blvd. (in the Historic Lankershim Arts Center) in North Hollywood. In a first for the Road Theatre Company, the production will be adding three Monday "Industry" nights to the schedule as well.

A Big Chill for the millennial generation, six ethnically and sexually diverse friends head out of the city on their annual weekend retreat. With no social media, no cell phones, no internet allowed at all, this leaves them with one thing to do... look up from their screens and talk to each other. When the liquor starts flowing and the tongues loosen, no conversation is uneventful and no topic is off-limits. In the end, these so-called liberal friends realize they're not as enlightened or diverse as they believe they were.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

Michael Perlman (Playwright) plays include At The Table (Jeff Award), From White Plains (GLAAD Media Award) and Flying on the Wing (NY Fringe Outstanding Solo Show). Michael's directing credits include Goodspeed Opera House, Cleveland Play House, PlayMakers Repertory Company, Trinity Repertory Company and Creede Repertory Theater. As Associate Director, notable credits include Fiasco Theater's Into the Woods (McCarter Theater, The Old Globe, Menier Chocolate Factory and Roundabout Theater Company) and Noises Off (Roundabout Theater Company). Michael's plays include At The Table (Jeff Award), From White Plains (GLAAD Media Award) and Flying on the Wing (NYFringe Outstanding Solo Show). Michael is an Associate Artist with both Fiasco Theater, and Fault Line Theatre, proud to be a member of SDC, a Drama League Directing Fellow, and holds a BA from Brown University and an MFA from Brown/Trinity MFA Programs, where he has also been on faculty. He's served as Artistic Associate at PlayMakers Repertory Company and is currently Associate Producer of the Dowling Studio at the Guthrie Theater.

Judith Moreland (Director) Her many directing credits include Capital Stage Company in Sacramento, The Blank Theatre in Hollywood and UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television where she currently teaches acting as a member of the theater faculty. Her acting credits include the films "Dark Skies" and "Eagle Eye" and TV shows "Bosch," "NCIS," "Shameless," "Blackish," "Animal Kingdom," "How to Get Away with Murder," "Grey's Anatomy" and "The Big Bang Theory." She has performed both on and Off-Broadway and with Ensemble Studio Theater/Los Angeles, Clubbed Thumb, the Fountain Theatre and the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles among others. She was a company member of San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater for many years. She is the co-creator of UCLA's Professional Program in Acting for the Camera.

The cast of AT THE TABLE will feature: Justin Okin as Stuart, Christian Prentice as Nate, Avery Clyde as Chris, Ray Paolantonio as Elliot, Cherish Monique Duke as Lauren, Blake Young-Fountain as Nicholas, Jacqueline Misaye as Sophie and Nick Marcone as Leif.

The Design Team for AT THE TABLE is as follows: Set Design by Brian Graves; Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel; Sound Design by Chris Moscatiello; Costume Design by Mary Jane Miller; Properties Design by Heath Harper. The Production Stage Manager is Beth Mack. AT THE TABLEis produced by Tracey Silver, Tally McCormack, Ray Paolantonio and Kevin McCorkle.

AT THE TABLE is EXTENDING through SATURDAY, JULY 20at the Road Theatre on Lankershim, 5108 Lankershim Blvd. (in the Historic Lankershim Arts Center) in North Hollywood.

Performances are Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm.

The production will be adding three Monday "Industry" nights (on Monday July 1, 8 and 15 at 8pm) to the schedule as well. Tickets are $15.00 for Monday evenings.

Ticket prices are $34; Mondays, Students and Seniors are $15.00.

Sunday Performances are Pay-What-You-Can.

Special group rates available for parties of 8 or more. For tickets, please call 818-761-8838 or visit www.RoadTheatre.org to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.

Photo Credit: Lizzy Kimball





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You