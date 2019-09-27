Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of GRUMPY OLD MEN at La Mirada?

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCoy Rigby Entertainment are thrilled to present the West Coast Premiere of GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL, book by Dan Remmes, music by Neil Berg, lyrics by Nick Meglin, (Adapted from the Warner Bros. motion picture written by Mark Steven Johnson), additional orchestrations by Phil Reno, choreography by Michele Lynch, musical direction by Benet Braun and direction by Matt Lenz. GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL will preview on Friday, September 20, 2019 (with a press opening on Saturday, September 21 at 8pm) and runs through Sunday, October 13, 2018 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Don Grigware, BroadwayWorld: Despite the positive flow of the show, put it on Broadway and it may close overnight. Broadway is difficult to conquer nowadays. Musicals like Grumpy Old Men make us happy and fulfilled, but New York audiences may find it too tame without big scale technology and rap hammering music. That's the way it is. Maybe there's a place in a more intimate off Broadway space? But, don't let this stop you from taking the trek to La Mirada, where you will most definitely have a good time.

Dany Margolies, Whittier Daily News: When you leave this show, you might be surprised about one thing. It's that nagging notion of carpe amicis. You're likely to want to reach out to someone who means something to you, and let them know they do.

Eric Marchese, Voice of OC: On its own terms, "Grumpy Old Men: The Musical" is the kind of fluffy, feel-good show that generally pleases the theater-going masses. Its good-natured tone lends it a similar feel to "The Full Monty," as both depict older guys struggling to retain their self-images and sense of masculinity.

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories