Review: Musical Theatre West Presents BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

Musically entertaining though rather light on narrative heft, Musical Theatre West's otherwise rousing, concert-like new production BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORYâ€”now on stage at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach through July 27, 2025â€”is a straightforward, nostalgic jukebox musical that chronicles the meteoric rise and tragic early death of rock-and-roll pioneer Buddy Holly, that skinny, bespectacled, overtly confident musical genius whose tenacity and defiance helped produce popular hits within a tragically short time span that include "That'll Be The Day," "Peggy Sue," and "Oh Boy."Â

More concert-like than your typical book musical, the show features explosively-rendered live on-stage performances of more than 20 classic songs which highlights Holly's spirit of youthful ambition and innovation that defined his lasting legacy.

Right from the start, the showâ€”directed and choreographed by Keith Andrews and features musical direction by Ryan O'Connellâ€”is a seemingly non-stop parade of high-energy performances marked by an undeniable authentic rock sound, which is further propelled by having every single actor on stage playing their own instruments live. It's an awesome thing, for sure, at least as a truncated attempt at tracing Holly's journey from a young rebel defying the expectations of the country music scene in Lubbock, Texas to becoming a defining figure of 1950's rock music that, tragically, ended far too soon.

This heavier emphasis on live music performancesâ€”which are all, by the way, exceedingly spectacular, enough to warrant a reason for checking it outâ€”means a deeper exploration of Holly's life is sacrificed, relying instead on the pre-existing nostalgic fervor for his music and settling for just quick snippets of who Holly sort of is beyond his songs and his steadfast need to make his mark outside the confines of the country music industry.Â

Chase Ramsey, Will Riddle, Laura Leo Kelly,

and Omar D. Brancato. Photo by TAKE Creative.

This presentational choice, though, I have to say, isn't a true deal-breaker in its theatrical worthiness or entertainment value.Â

Thanks to actor/singer/genius Will Riddleâ€”this production's talented, charismatic leadâ€”the show is, for all intents and purposes, an enjoyable and satisfyingly succinct overview of Holly's lasting musical legacy that this young man somehow established within just a very brief span of time. On stage for pretty much the entire show, the charming and undeniably ferocious Riddle channels Holly's tenacious bravura and audacious swagger and, of course, his natural talents with a head-to-toe embodiment of a genuine rock-and-roll superstar that makes it quite irresistible to look away from him. His voice and his overall vibe is just so incredible that you have to wonder if the ghost of the real Holly has leapt onto his body.

But, of course, Riddle isn't alone up there.Â

Proving that a show is at its best when an entire cast gels to the material, Riddle is surrounded by equally-talented fellow actor-musicians that offer both musical and reactionary support that include Omar D. Brancato, Laura Leo Kelly, and Chase Ramsey who play Holly's bandmates in his group The Crickets: bassist Joe B. Maudlin, drummer Jerry Allison, and guitarist Tommy Allsup respectively.Â

The rest of the ensemble includes David Kirk Grant as local Lubbock DJ "Hi-Pockets" Duncan, who was one of Holly's earliest champions and promoters; Ryan Denardo and Elizabeth Curtin as Norman and Vi Petty, the couple who helped Holly record his albums in their Clovis, New Mexico recording studio; Trent Mills and Ali Marquez-Qadiri as, respectively, Big Bopper and Ritchie Valensâ€”Holly's co-headliners in that final "Winter Dance Party" concert in Iowa; the amazing Janaya Mahealani Jones as Marlene Madison (who earns deserved loud cheers during her solo moment of "Shout" at Harlem's infamous Apollo Theater); Justin Marriel Boyd as Tyrone Jones; Mia Sempertegui as Holly's wife Maria Elena Holly; Brian Wallis as music executive Murray Deutsch, and Lauren Han as Mary Lou Sokolof.Â

Will Riddle and David Kirk Grant.

Photo by TAKE Creative.

Many of the ensemble members, as expected, play other minor characters in the storyâ€¦ and, of course, play musical instruments throughout the show (some actors even jump to different instruments between scenes, too!)

This incredibly talented cast of actor-musicians embody this production's greatest, audience-baiting strength: its commitment to musical authenticity. Unlike other traditional musical productions that employ heard-but-not-seen pit orchestras to accompany the actors, BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY casts actor-musicians to perform all the music live on stageâ€”at times even switching instruments depending on what role they're playing.Â

I suppose one could argue that the music featured in the show are not only incredibly nostalgicâ€”particularly for the older members of the audienceâ€”but they also serve as, in a way, integral expressions of Holly's growth and artistic evolution. And no mistake about it, this "live performance" element injects a fun, visceral, concert-like energy throughout the entire show, basically converting the Carpenter Center into a communal rock-and-roll space with some of the most talented musicians you'll ever see on a stage.Â

This constant concert-like vibe is carried over even through to the show's finalÃ© sequences, which, quite literally, recreates Holly's final-ever concert performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa as it (probably) played out just before he met his tragic death later that eveningâ€”turning the show into an emotionally-charged tribute that leaves the audience with a sense of celebration rather than sorrow (though hearing the ages of Holly, the Big Bopper, and Valens at the time of their deaths was still such a harsh, shocking realization).

This palpable, unapologetic tonal direction is what drives this musical forwardâ€”and why it is ultimately incredibly entertaining.Â

The show kicks off in 1956, where we find Holly and his band, The Crickets, defy industry (and environmental) norms by insisting on writing and performing their own rock 'n' roll music, rather than conforming to the twangy country music style expected of them in Lubbock, Texas. Despite initial resistance from tastemakers, Buddy's determination pays off when he lands a recording contract and releases the breakthrough hit "That'll Be the Day."

Omar D. Brancato, Laura Leo Kelly, and Will Riddle.

Photo by TAKE Creative.

The musical then follows his rapid rise to fame, capturing just key moments in his career such as his historic (and surprising) appearance at Harlem's Apollo Theater, where his music somehow defied expectations and ended up breaking racial boundaries, and, later, his whirlwind romance and marriage to Maria Elena, followed by his eventual solo breakout.Â

In the latter half of the second act, the musical leads to the ill-fated Winter Dance Party Tour in 1959, culminating on a high-energy note with Buddy's final performance just before the tragic plane crash that took his life alongside Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper.

Perhaps purposefully, the show's de-emphasizing of Holly's story in favor of elevating its musical sequences allows it to truly celebrate his songs, rather than dwell too long on the tragic aspects of Buddy Holly's short life. The musical, instead, chooses to focus on highlighting his achievements, his innovation, and his joyful passion for musicâ€”and how that music infused itself into the happiness exuded by those that performed alongside him.Â

Writer Alan Janes' script doesn't attempt to over-complicate Holly's story with heavy subplots or deep psychological drama (unlike the central subjects of TINA, BEAUTIFUL or JERSEY BOYS, Holly's life was, apparently, pretty mellow and drama-freeâ€¦ that is until that tragic plane crash). Instead, it offers a straightforward, accessible narrative that is quite easy to follow, allowing the music to take center stage. For manyâ€”especially older audiences or die-hard Holly fansâ€”this directness is a welcome virtue and a bit of a respite from a present-day real-world that has become increasingly volatile and topsy-turvy.

Janaya Mahealani Jones and Justin Marriel Boyd.

Photo by TAKE Creative.

Alas, while Buddy Holly is given a clearâ€”if rather standardâ€”arc of ambition, determination, and artistic integrity, supporting characters often feel grossly underdevelopedâ€”entering the stage as mere satellites that orbit around Holly.Â

Figures like The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valensâ€”while iconic on their ownâ€”appear more as musical cameos during the show's final minutes, rather than as fully realized individuals that were his close buddies. Similarly, Holly's wife, Maria Elena (whom he meets and marries within a span of ten minutes of stage time) and his close friends/bandmates are often written in broad strokes without much emotional depth. An early audience favorite is found in the character of country radio DJ "Hi-Pockets" Duncan, but his mentoring, father-like presence eventually peters out and never fulfills its deeper potential.

To that end, the musical's simplistic narrative, breezy pace, and celebratory tone come at the expense of dramatic tension, which are hard to find in this production. Conflictsâ€”such as Holly's battles with country music purists, recording executives, or his split with The Cricketsâ€”are just touched on but resolved/dismissed quickly. This leaves little space for deeper exploration beyond the triumphant trajectory of Holly's music.

Holly's character development isn't much of an important factor either. The only thing we really know about his home life is referenced in a recurring joke that has him always having to confirm to his worrisome mother (who is never represented physically on stage) that he "has eaten." Despite such low stakes, Riddle still keeps his portrayal of Holly very grounded and relatableâ€”and so very, very likable that his eventual death does feel hurtful.

At its core, the show is laser-focused on being just a tribute to artistic courage and innovation. Holly's refusal to conform to industry expectations, his interracial collaborations, and his insistence on creative control over his recordings reflect admirable themes of rebellion, self-possession, and authenticity. The show also highlights the power of Holly's music to unite people across cultural divides, subtly nodding to the social transformations that were shifting in America during the late 1950s.Â

In that respect, this musical, to a certain extent, did add some thematic depth to an otherwise unwavering narrative.Â

Trent Mills, Will Riddle, and Ali Marquez-Qadiri.

Photo by TAKE Creative.

As for MTW's production itself, it certainly has a lot to cheer forâ€”from Paul Black's concert lighting and Kevin Clowes' impressively retro sets to Greer Gardner's vintage costumes that amped up the show's nostalgia factor. And have I mentioned how amazing this cast is?

Told with humor, energy, and heart, BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY is, overall, an undeniable success, simply becauseâ€”at its nucleusâ€”it proudly presents itself as a joyous, crowd-pleasing celebration of a music legend and a tribute to his lasting influence on rock and roll. While it may not delve deeper into character psychology or socio-political context, its outstanding, electrifying performances and respect for Holly's legacy offer an entertaining and heartfelt theatrical experience that audiences will appreciateâ€”particularly those who already have a fondness for Holly. Surprisingly enough, it's a show that bridges generations through Hollyâ€™s infectious music, making it especially resonant for fans of early rock-and-roll.

If you're looking for a feel-good musical with fierce live performances, this show should definitely fit the bill. You might just have to look up a Buddy Holly documentary on your own to fill in the missing narrative gaps.

Chase Ramsey, Laura Leo Kelly, Will Riddle,

and Omar D. Brancato. Photo by TAKE Creative.

Photos byÂ Â© TAKE Creative, courtesy of Musical Theatre West.

---

Performances of Musical Theatre West's production of THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY continue through Sunday, July 27, 2025. The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located at 6200 E. Atherton Street in Long Beach, CA. For tickets or for more information, please call 562-856-1999 x4 or visit online at www.musical.org.

