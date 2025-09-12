Review: INTO THE WOODS at Wisteria Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Into the Woods is a spellbinding, dazzlingly innovative take on the classic 1986 Sondheim musical playing at the award-winning Wisteria Theater in North Hollywood through September 28th. Bold, fresh, relentlessly entertaining and laugh-out-loud funny, Into the Woods is a special treat. I loved every second of its delicious sense of irony, its glorious Y2K, Toys “R” Us aesthetic, and its fun-loving playfulness, with visionary direction and design from Brayden Hade and superbly produced by Lexi Collins. There is a pure joy in every frame and detail of Into the Woods that is infectious.

Somehow I have managed to avoid this ubiquitous classic Sondheim musical thus far in my life, and experienced it for the first time at Wisteria Theater with my adventure-loving munchkins, ages 7 and 9. We all loved it.

Cameron James Parker

Through osmosis and general cultural marination, I was fairly aware of the plot of Into the Woods and already knew many of the songs. For the uninitiated, Into the Woods is a cynical, gleefully dark take on classic Grimm fairy tales that feels equal part Blumhouse, Arthur Miller and Shrek. I can easily imagine this play feeling like a bit of a weary, cynical, cold-hearted slog, but with the light-hearted joy and humor that infuses this Wisteria Theatre production, Into the Woods is a sheer delight. It is also that rarest of pleasures: truly family friendly entertainment, that left my little ones laughing non stop and me laughing so loud that other people in the audience glared at me. There is some violence and some suggestiveness, but if your little ones enjoy Harry Potter or similar fare, they will probably adore Into the Woods. It is also a perfect night out for adults.

Hannah Rubinstein

There are bewitching performances from the entire delightful ensemble, with some standout star turns. 10-year-old Hannah Rubinstein anchors the show as both narrator and.giant, following director Brayden Hade’s bold conceit that everything occurring on stage is happening in the playtime mind of a child. Hannah Rubinstein has a fresh, easygoing naturalism and a relaxed, luminous star quality that enchant the audience throughout the play. We never see a false moment or a moment of strain Rubinstein’s performance. Hannah Rubinstein has great chemistry with the other actors on stage, and I particularly enjoyed watching the staging and vocal effects of Rubinstein stomping around, destroying things and wrecking havoc as a giant.

Abbey Espiritu

Abbey Espiritu was born to play Little Red, with an impish sense of mischief, girlish nonchalance, and a seasoned comic’s genius deadpan delivery. Haddyiah Noelle stuns as The Witch, with a ferocious sense of power, malevolence, gorgeous vocals, immense heart, and megawatt charisma. Lovely Alexa Rosengaus as Cinderella has a simply beautiful voice, a striking vulnerability and profound honesty that brings Into The Woods into more poignant territory. Cameron James Parker delivers two dazzling villain performances, one as the Wolf, deliciously carnivorous, and a truly brilliant turn as Cinderella’s Prince, a womanizing, narcissistic aristocrat was who raised to be “charming, not sincere.”

Costume fabricator Koalani Walkie and wig master Taylor Renee Castle bring immense detail, humor, and punchy irreverence to their costuming. I was utterly charmed by the color and imaginative flair of the costumes. Choreographer Madison Mi Haw Oliver keeps the ensemble on their toes, with constant dynamism that makes the long show feel like it is going by very quickly. I usually abhor the use of projections in theatre, but director Brayden Hade has done the impossible: use AI projections in a way that is so imaginative and dynamic that I actually loved the note of surrealism and whimsy they brought to the production.

In fact, Into the Woods’ unique use of aesthetic is a kind of genius. Brayden Hade’s inspired vision for this production shows he is clearly a director and creative force to watch.

Photos by Brayden Hade

Into the Woods runs at the Wisteria Theater in North Hollywood through September 28th. Wisteria. Theater is located at 7061 Vineland Ave in North Hollywood, California. There is abundant free parking. You can get tickets and more information by calling or texting 818-237-4643 or clicking on the button below:

