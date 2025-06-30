Review: Hollywood Fringe Round-Up Pt. 3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Absolute Legends!

Alan Linic and Will Thomas McFadden

When two clowns named Marco and Rubio set out to tell the stories of the Greek god Heracles (or Hercules to you Romans), son of Zeus, and Yuri Gargarin, the first man in space, it’s so riotous, you don’t even wonder what the two could possibly have in common. Bawdy, rowdy, and raucous, it’s inspired insanity, and while the humor may seem sophomoric (and may even be), it’s also sharp and smart and surprising. Will Thomas McFadden (who also excels as director of another Fringe Festival nugget of gold, “Family Fries”) and Alan Linic are brilliant comics, fearlessly without a shred of self-consciousness, often utilizing audience participation (don’t make eye contact!). The comedy is smart, it’s improv-ed when it needs to be, and wildly physical. While there is some adult language, it is mostly suitable for 14 years and older. ABSOLUTE LEGENDS IS uproarious, and dare I say, flawless.

This show is closed.

Magnet of Chaos

Sarah Rachel Lazarus

Sarah Rachel Lazarus’ one-woman-show MAGNET OF CHAOS is a whirlwind of song, pop culture, and Jennifer Coolidge as God. When Lazarus realizes an asteroid is headed to Earth — and it’s her fault! — Jennifer Coolidge and Bernie Sanders (who speak to her, offering guidance) set her off on a voyage of self-discovery. Very clearly channeling “The Wizard of Oz,” it’s clear Lazarus (writer, producer, and performer) worked really hard to coordinate the titular chaos, though it comes across as so raw, it seems more jumbled than intentional. She’s clearly exorcising traumas, but repeated references to pop culture and a vein of puerile humor keeps it from ever reaching a level where it’s moving, where there’s power. She seems out of breath in the musical sequences and the level of energy seems more manic than spirited. (And it’s odd how she keeps congratulating herself on her breasts.) With some more polishing, there could be something more to this, but as is, Lazarus doesn’t get too far down that Yellow Brick Road.

This show is closed.

Reader Reviews

