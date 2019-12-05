Quinn Kelsey will make his LA Opera Debut in ROBERTO DEVEREUX

Quinn Kelsey will make his LA Opera debut in Donizetti's Roberto Devereux, running from February 22 through March 14, 2020, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

One of Donizetti's "Tudor Trilogy" masterpieces inspired by British history, the opera is loosely based upon the historical court intrigues that led to the execution of the lover of Queen Elizabeth I. Mr. Kelsey will appear as the Duke of Nottingham, a wronged husband caught up in the title character's web of deceit.

A prominent star at the Metropolitan Opera and other leading companies around the world, Mr. Kelsey takes over a role originally to have been performed by Plácido Domingo, who has withdrawn.

Mr. Kelsey will appear in all six scheduled performances of Roberto Devereux at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. For the company's February 25 concert performance of Roberto Devereux at the Musco Center for the Arts, the role of the Duke of Nottingham will be performed by baritone Kihun Yoon, an alumnus of LAO's Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program. Mr. Yoon's leading roles with LAO have included Sharpless in Madama Butterfly, Scarpia in Tosca and (earlier this season) Marcello in La Bohème.

About Quinn Kelsey

Hawaiian baritone Quinn Kelsey, the 2015 recipient of the Metropolitan Opera's Beverly Sills Award, is in demand for the Verdi, Puccini and French repertoires in houses such as the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Royal Opera House Covent Garden and the Opernhaus Zürich.

Earlier this season, he returned to the Lyric Opera of Chicago for his role debut as Miller in Luisa Miller. Over the coming holidays, he will perform Marcello in Act I of La Bohème for a New Year's Eve Gala at the Metropolitan Opera, where he will subsequently appear as Germont in La Traviata. After his LAO debut in Roberto Devereux, he will return to the Opernhaus Zürich as Monforte in a new production of I Vespri Siciliani. Future projects include debuts at the Vienna State Opera and Opera Philadelphia and returns to the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opernhaus Zürich, Santa Fe Opera and the Canadian Opera Company.

Last season, Quinn Kelsey returned to the Metropolitan Opera as Germont in La Traviata and as Amonasro in Aida. He also returned to Zurich for the title role in Rigoletto and to Hawaii for more performances as Germont. He made debuts in Dallas as Ford in Falstaff and in Spain at the Peralada festival as Germont.

Learn more at QuinnKelsey.com.

About Roberto Devereux

Queen Elizabeth's court wants Roberto Devereux executed for treason. The Queen just wants him to say "I love you."

After accidentally letting it slip that he's in love with another woman (who happens to be the Queen's closest confidante Sara, the wife of his only ally in court, the Duke of Nottingham), Devereux is left to fight for his freedom-and his head-in Donizetti's operatic crowning glory.

Tickets and Information

Tickets for Roberto Devereux are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased at LAOpera.org, by phone at 213.972.8001, or in person at the LA Opera box office at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012). For disability access, call 213.972.0777 or email LAOpera@LAOpera.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You