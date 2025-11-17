Plenazo Tribe to Perform at the Odyssey in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrate the Christmas season, Caribbean style. Music at the Odyssey will present Plenazo Tribe, L.A.’s premiere Puerto Rican music collective, in a festive night of live drumming, dance, and the soulful rhythms of Puerto Rico’s traditional/folkloric plena style of music. Call-and-response singing, contagious energy, and delicious Puerto Rican food turn every audience into part of the Tribe. Come ready to dance. Come hungry. Come celebrate Christmas — Puerto Rican style.

Plenazo Tribe is a vibrant collective of musicians, dancers and culture bearers bringing the soulful rhythms of Puerto Rico’s plena to life in the heart of Los Angeles. Led by artist and bandleader Gabriel J. Montes, the group transforms every performance into an interactive celebration — part concert, part dance jam, part cultural awakening. Their sound blends traditional hand drums, call-and-response singing and street rhythms with modern energy and improvisation, creating an experience that’s both deeply ancestral and unmistakably contemporary.

Whether performing at festivals, community gatherings, or intimate venues, Plenazo Tribe invites audiences of all backgrounds to feel the heartbeat of the island. More than a band, Plenazo Tribe is a movement — one that bridges cultures, celebrates unity through rhythm, and honors the power of music to bring people together.