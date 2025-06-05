Playhouse West's 2025 One Act Fest Spotlights Bold New Voices

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2025 Playhouse West Extravaganza One Act Fest is now underway, presenting a dynamic lineup of short plays ranging from dark comedy to poignant drama.

Running through June 15, the festival showcases original works by emerging playwrights and performers from the Playhouse West community.

This year’s selection spans a wide thematic spectrum — from sharp, emotional pieces like Pamilya, Lifeless, and Just Pull to comedic offerings including Cream Your Buns, Laugh Track, and EAS.E. Stories explore endings (Fa, Masquerade, A Free Trial of Faith), new beginnings (The Gatekeeper, Teddy Bears and Scented Candles), the complexities of love (Trauma Bondage, Gotta Catch 'Em All, It’s Not You, It’s Calico), and profound loss (Romeo and Juliet (Abridged), Ninety Seven Beats, A Little Bit of Grace).

Performances are held Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM, and 7:00 PM at Playhouse West Studio 2, located at 10634 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood.

Tickets are $10 and can be reserved at playhousewest.com/reservations.

