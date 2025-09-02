Pixar Putt Extends Through Early January 2026 in Anaheim, CA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pixar Putt, the whimsical pop-up 18-hole mini golf course experience featuring favorite moments from Disney and Pixar’s most beloved films, has been extended for a second time. Pixar Putt, which opened in February, was set to end its residency on August 17 and now after taking a short summer break will reopen on September 4th and continue through the end of the year with a closing date set for January 4, 2026. Pixar Putt is located at the Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort 1717 S. Disneyland Drive in Anaheim, California. The course will be open Mondays through Sundays from 10 am to 8:30 pm (closing at 10:00 pm). Prices start at $25.00.

Parking for the event is available at the Pixar Place Hotel with the first 3 hours free and standard rates apply after that time.

Pixar Putt is made up of 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles 2, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug’s Life, Wall-E and Inside Out. Pixar Putt is set to take players of all ages to infinity…and beyond!

The pop-up golf course makes for a fun-filled family experience, a great date night, bachelorette party or just a fun friends night out!

Pixar Putt has been a sensation coast to coast with stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Orlando, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Fort Lauderdale, Houston, and Denver, among others. It is truly a hole-in-fun! Check out the website for all information.

